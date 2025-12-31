Tallinn Song Festival Ground rejuvenation design tender open

An announced tender calls for the drawing up of a detailed plan to modernize and rejuvenate Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds (Tallinna Lauluväljak).

The Sihtasutus Tallinna Lauluväljak foundation has announced a public procurement to find a developer for the 36-hectare site, located just east of the city center and its surrounding area.

The plan aims to bolster the organization of future song festivals and major events at the venue, which is often used for major music concerts. The foundation also wants the venue to become a more attractive location for leisure activities.

The plan will improve the ground's functionality with a new road network and additional buildings to improve the connections between recreational spaces.

One new feature will be a promenade starting from the back of the festival grounds stage and ending at the seashore.

The plans follow the winning design entry "Kiigele" (see gallery), held back in 2022, and subsequent revisions. Tenders for the detailed plan can be submitted until February 2.

