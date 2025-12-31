X!

Tallinn Song Festival Ground rejuvenation design tender open

News
Winning
Open gallery
8 photos
News

An announced tender calls for the drawing up of a detailed plan to modernize and rejuvenate Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds (Tallinna Lauluväljak).

The Sihtasutus Tallinna Lauluväljak foundation has announced a public procurement to find a developer for the 36-hectare site, located just east of the city center and its surrounding area.

The plan aims to bolster the organization of future song festivals and major events at the venue, which is often used for major music concerts. The foundation also wants the venue to become a more attractive location for leisure activities.

The plan will improve the ground's functionality with a new road network and additional buildings to improve the connections between recreational spaces.

One new feature will be a promenade starting from the back of the festival grounds stage and ending at the seashore.

The plans follow the winning design entry "Kiigele" (see gallery), held back in 2022, and subsequent revisions. Tenders for the detailed plan can be submitted until February 2.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:01

Looking back at Estonian presidents' New Year's Eve speeches through the years

15:50

Man sentenced to 20 days in prison for painting 'Z' symbol on Estonian parliament

15:30

Building permit granted for new 4-star hotel in central Narva

15:27

Finland detains vessel after cable damaged between Tallinn and Helsinki Updated

15:25

Expert: Russian hybrid attacks are becoming more dangerous

14:45

'Olivier index': Popular New Year salad ingredients 20.5% more expensive on year

14:06

Estonia likely to forfeit hosting top fencing event over opposition to Russian competitors

13:17

Power banks cannot be stored in airplane overhead compartments from 2026

12:42

Tallinn Song Festival Ground rejuvenation design tender open

12:15

Rescue workers tackled fire at Tallinn Old Town restaurant on Tuesday Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

29.12

Estonia's spy chief: Russia not planning to attack a Baltic country at this time

30.12

Gallery: Ecolines bus crashes off snowy Tallinn–Narva Highway

12:15

Rescue workers tackled fire at Tallinn Old Town restaurant on Tuesday Updated

30.12

Gallery: First blizzard of the winter hits Tallinn

15:27

Finland detains vessel after cable damaged between Tallinn and Helsinki Updated

30.12

Historian: Europe and Estonia have engaged in wishful thinking for decades

30.12

Plans unveiled for new central Tallinn real estate quarter

30.12

Suspect detained after 'Z' symbol painted on Estonian parliament

29.12

Estonia's cybersecurity authority perceives Chinese drones as potential risk

07:51

New Year's Eve to bring full-on subzero temperatures

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo