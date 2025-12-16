X!

Legendary rock band Scorpions to perform in Tallinn next July

Scorpions.
Scorpions. Source: Marc Theis
Legendary German rock band Scorpions have announced a show at Tallinn Rock Festival on July 31 next year.

Since forming in Hanover, Germany in 1965, Scorpions have gone on to sell over 100 million albums worldwide. Next summer's Tallinn show will be the band's only performance in the Baltics during their latest world tour.

Scorpions' international breakthrough came with the albums "Animal Magnetism," "Blackout," and "Love at First Sting." Their songs "No One Like You," Big City Nights, and The Zoo secured the band a strong position in the U.S market, which was a significant achievement for European bands at the time.

Arguably their biggest hit is "Wind of Change" a symbolic anthem of the political changes in Eastern Europe in the late 1980s and early 1990s and the fall of the Berlin Wall. It remains as one of the best-selling singles in the world with over 14 million copies shifted.

Scorpions last performed in Tallinn in 2023, when they performed at the Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak).

Editor: Michael Cole, Neit-Eerik Nestor

