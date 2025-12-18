X!

Sepultura, Godsmack and P.O.D. confirmed for 2026 Tallinn Rock Festival lineup

Sepultura.
Sepultura. Source: Stephanie Veronezzi
Sepultura, Godsmack and P.O.D. are among the first acts announced for the 2026 Tallinn Rock Festival.

The second Tallinn Rock Festival will take place in the Unibet Arena Kvartal from July 31 to August 2 next year.

Alternative metal band Godsmack, led by singer Sully Erna, formed in Boston in 1995. Having sold over 20 million albums, Godsmack are known for their powerful and energetic live performances. The band's biggest hits include "I Stand Alone" and "Bulletproof." Several Godsmack songs have also been featured in video games and Hollywood films, earning the band numerous awards and nominations.

Rap and nu-metal pioneers P.O.D. (Payable on Death), made their mark with the 2001 album "Satellite," featuring the hits "Alive" and "Youth of the Nation."

Among the first artists announced to be joining them at the Tallinn Rock Festival are American metal and hardcore band Hatebreed, London post-punk and indie rock trio White Lies, and Brazilian thrash metal band Sepultura, who will be calling it quits at the end of 2026. The Tallinn Rock Festival will therefore be Sepultura's final live performance in the Baltics.

Estonian bands Herald, Goresoerd, Pedigree, Kannabinõid and Nevesis will also take the stage at the 2026 Tallinn Rock Festival.

Earlier this week, it was announced that legendary German rockers Scorpions, will also perform in the Estonian capital as part of the festival.

Editor: Michael Cole, Neit-Erik Nestor

