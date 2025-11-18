X!

Lenny Kravitz announces summer 2026 Tallinn show

Lenny Kravitz.
Lenny Kravitz. Source: Mark Seliger
Multiple Grammy-winning rock star Lenny Kravitz is set to perform a live show at Tallinn's Unibet Arena on July 20 next year.

Kravitz will perform In the Estonian capital as part of his "Lenny Kravitz Live 2026" tour – a continuation of this year's "Blue Electric Light Tour 2025."

Kravitz's twelfth studio album "Blue electric Light," was released in May 2024.

Over a career spanning over three decades, Lenny Kravitz has explored, experimented with and combined several different musical genres. The songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, whose work is mainly influenced by 60s and 70s soul, rock and funk, has also won four Grammy Awards for his work.

His 12 albums have sold in excess of 50 million copies.

The concert in Tallinn on July 20 will be Kravitz's only performance in Estonia or Latvia next year.

Editor: Michael Cole, Karmen Rebane

