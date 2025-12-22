Australian avant-garde jazz act The Necks in concert in Tallinn in 2026

Pioneering Aussie avant-garde jazz band The Necks are to appear in concert in Tallinn next spring.

The gig takes place April 25, 2026, at the Paavli Culture Factory (Paavli kultuurivabrik).

Founded in Sydney in 1987, The Necks have released 20 studio albums since then. All feature Chris Abrahams on piano and Hammond organ, Tony Buck on drums, percussion and electric guitar, and Lloyd Swanton on bass guitar and acoustic double bass.

<a href="https://thenecksau.bandcamp.com/album/disquiet">' <p>Disquiet by The Necks</a></iframe>The trio's output has always been accompanied by a shared sense of responsibility. This is expressed both in the players' mutual commitment to improvisation and in the open dialogue between the work and the listener.</p><p>The Necks' latest album, Disquiet, released this year, comprises more than three hours of unfolding improv material. According to several critics, it comes closest to capturing the experience of a live performance by the ensemble.</p><p>Neit-Eerik Nestor</p></a>

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!