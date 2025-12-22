X!

Australian avant-garde jazz act The Necks in concert in Tallinn in 2026

The Necks
The Necks Source: Camille Walsh
Pioneering Aussie avant-garde jazz band The Necks are to appear in concert in Tallinn next spring.

The gig takes place April 25, 2026, at the Paavli Culture Factory (Paavli kultuurivabrik).

Founded in Sydney in 1987, The Necks have released 20 studio albums since then. All feature Chris Abrahams on piano and Hammond organ, Tony Buck on drums, percussion and electric guitar, and Lloyd Swanton on bass guitar and acoustic double bass.

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor , Andrew Whyte

Australian avant-garde jazz act The Necks in concert in Tallinn in 2026

