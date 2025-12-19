X!

Sillamäe exhibition showcases work of non-conformist artist Vladimir Lisunov

News
Vladimir Lisunov's exhibition at the Sillamäe Museum.
Vladimir Lisunov's exhibition at the Sillamäe Museum. Source: ETV+
News

An exhibition of works by non-conformist artist Vladimir Lisunov has opened at the Sillamäe Museum.

The new exhibition in Sillamäe is the first major presentation of Lisunov's watercolour paintings in Estonia since his death in 2000.

 During the Soviet era, Lisunov's work ran counter to academic traditions and official ideology. The artist was pressured by the authorities and banned from participating in exhibitions. His unofficially-staged exhibitions were also broken up by KGB officers.

"When he was creating, it was a time when people did not have much opportunity to express themselves as they wanted, so he was one of the artists who was constantly under surveillance by the secret services," Elena Antusheva, acting director of the Sillamäe City Museum told ERR.

"The most important thing for us is was that his exhibitions were also held in Estonia. We received a lot of interesting information about exhibitions of his that were held at the University of Tartu and also at Narva Castle," added Antusheva.

Vladimir Lisunov defined his style as mystical symbolism, drawing inspiration from philosophy and mythology, as well as the ideas of Nietzsche and Kafka, which he sought to express through his works.

Curator Eduard Zentsik. Source: ETV+

"(He uses) watercolors, but it's done very skilfully. As an artist, if I'm being honest, I don't know exactly how it was done, because it's very delicate work, so only super-experts who are art historians would be able to explain it in more detail," said the exhibition's curator Eduard Zentsik.

"I simply admire the skill that is visible to the naked eye. He was a very experimental artist, who in his own time was out of place. Now, however, he really resonates with these times," Zentsik added.

The exhibition of Vladimir Lisunov's works will be open at the Sillamäe Museum until January 1.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Elizaveta Kalugina, Michael Cole

Related

NEWS IN SIMPLE ESTONIAN

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:56

Baltic Olympic committees oppose lifting Russian and Belarusian athletes ban

19:53

Sillamäe exhibition showcases work of non-conformist artist Vladimir Lisunov

19:38

Gallery: Section of Ida-Viru County nature trail off limits due to flooding

19:15

Nursipalu expansion dispute sent back to administrative court for reconsideration

18:40

Ministry wants Weapons Act reform to increase population's preparedness for crises

18:03

Former prime minister Juhan Parts to work as adviser to Tallinn mayor

17:24

Estonia bans lottery for under 18-year-olds

16:42

Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'The Phantom of the Opera' coming to Tallinn in 2026

16:09

Tallinn TV Tower to be rebranded as modern media and experience center

15:38

Renewables fee cut won't reduce 2026 electricity bills, say energy-intensive firms

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.12

Russian border guards crossed into Estonia with unclear motives, minister says Updated

18.12

Estonia could close border with Russia after illegal crossing, minister says

18.12

Estonia sends its unwanted 1- and 2-cent coins south to Latvia

18.12

Tallinn park to test Estonia's first multifunctional streetlight network

17.12

Gallery: Estonia installs first bunkers on Baltic Defense Line

18.12

Russian border guard denies illegal crossing in talks with Estonian counterparts

18.12

Genocide scholar: The shadow of the Holocaust leaves us blind to other wars

17.12

Tallinn to turn muddy downtown square into vibrant floral meadow

18.12

Sepultura, Godsmack and P.O.D. confirmed for 2026 Tallinn Rock Festival lineup

18.12

International book thieves hone their craft in Estonia and Latvia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo