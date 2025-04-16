Oversized Soviet-era athlete statue replica installed at Sillamäe Museum

Despite opposition from the creators of the Sillamäe theme park, a replica of an oversized Soviet-era athlete statue was erected in the courtyard of the Sillamäe Museum.

The "Mysterious Sillamäe" theme park opened at the Sillamäe Museum last summer. The creators of the park's concept abandoned the original plan to erect a large statue of an athlete in the style of socialist realism in the museum courtyard, considering it inappropriate.

The city government, however, made a different decision, and on Tuesday, a replica of a Soviet-era statue was installed at the museum. Similar statues featured in Sillamäe's cityscape in the mid-20th century. City officials said the change was made in response to residents' wishes.

The small pop art–style statue of a volleyball player that had previously stood on the pedestal was placed into storage to await better times.

"The museum is interested in keeping the sculpture — the girl — on the museum grounds. I think it would be nice if both versions could remain on the premises, so that two perspectives, two worldviews, could coexist," said Sillamäe Museum director Jelena Antuševa.

Historian Mairo Rääsk, who developed the concept for the "Mysterious Sillamäe" exhibition, said late last year that replacing the statue was a mistake.

"This is a very unfortunate move, the wrong direction and path. It essentially undermines the core message of the entire theme park — to help people understand the nature of totalitarianism," Rääsk said.

