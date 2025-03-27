Erik Gamzejev: Riigikogu vote will curb 'Russian-style' governance in Ida-Viru County

The Riigikogu made the right decision on Wednesday by voting for a constitutional amendment which would strip the voting rights of Russian and Belarusian citizens residing in Estonia, Põhjarannik editor-in-chief Erik Gamzejev said.

Põhjarannik is based in Ida-Viru County, whose towns are home to a large proportion of people affected by the decision.

Gamzejev gave a short interview to ERR which follows.

You've spoken several times in favor of revoking voting rights from citizens of aggressor countries. So are you satisfied with today's decision by the Riigikogu?

This is a reasonable decision, since if Estonia has cut all ties with the aggressor country, Russia, then it would be also unnatural for Russian citizens to have any say in local affairs. On the other hand, I hope that in the future, local elections can focus on more genuinely local issues.

Up to now, those running for local government knew that there was a large number of Russian citizens among the voters, many of whom are relatively pro-Russia. Candidates had tried to cater to them; purely a pragmatic stance.

On the other hand, this has led to quite a lot of Russian-style governance, in several Ida-Viru municipalities. That hasn't brought any prosperity to those cities, if we look at their development, unemployment rates, and many other social issues.

In that sense, the cities of Ida-Viru County have for some time been held hostage by a type of politics where local politicians, in order to gain votes, constantly tried to stand in opposition to the central government. As a result, central government's interest – or let's say, the interest of many parties besides the Center Party – in these cities has become lukewarm, to put it mildly. For 25 years now they've been trying, with varying degrees of success, to win more or fewer votes here, and it hasn't worked out, so many have quite literally given up.

Will today's decision affect the upcoming autumn elections in Ida-Viru County, and if so how much?

I think much depends on all the Estonian political parties – how much interest and willingness they have to stand out here in the cities of Ida-Viru County, to do the work, to find capable people for their electoral lists, to campaign, and earn votes.

Generally, I think the Center Party will remain the most popular here and will take many votes in Narva, Sillamäe, and also Kohtla-Järve. Whether it gets as many as before is another question. That depends on what the other parties do, and how active they are.

Now is their time to prove that they're genuinely interested in what's happening in Ida-Viru County's towns, and that they'll actively engage and participate in local politics, rather than staying on the sidelines.

Which municipalities in Ida-Virumaa will this affect the most?

Definitely Sillamäe, where nearly half of the voters are Russian citizens. But also Narva and Kohtla-Järve. The rest, to a much lesser extent.

Recently, Narva mayor Katrin Raik wrote on social media that Narva residents are now offended and the integration has failed. How do you think the local leaders in Ida-Viru County should act now?

People need to be given explanations, and the best one is this: If someone wants to take part in local politics, they must do everything to get to be an Estonian citizen. And there's been over 30 years for that to happen – a whole generation, if not more. If anyone is interested in taking part in local elections, it is perfectly possible to apply for Estonian citizenship, meet the few requirements it entails, and then you're an Estonian citizen.

The vote on the constitutional amendment, which would be the first to be made since the restoration of independence, passed by an overwhelming 93 votes to seven at the Riigikogu on Wednesday.

Once made, the right of Russian and Belarusian citizens to vote in local elections would be removed, while "gray passport" holders, those of no citizenship, would retain the right to vote this time around.

The amendment as voted on would also remove the voting rights for citizens of non-EU NATO member states, such as the US or UK, residing in Estonia, while all EU citizens remain able to vote in local elections.

Polling day for the local elections is October 19, 2025.

--

