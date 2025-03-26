Estonia amends Constitution to strip Russian, Belarusian citizens of right to vote

On Wednesday, the Riigikogu voted in favor of amending the Constitution to revoke the right of Russian and Belarusian citizens to vote in local elections. Holders of so-called grey passports will still be allowed to vote in the next round of local elections, but it will be the last time.

The Riigikogu supported the Constitutional Committee's proposal to amend the Constitution as an urgent matter. The fast-track procedure for amending the Constitution was supported by 92 members of the 101-member Riigikogu, while seven voted against it. A four-fifths majority of the members present was required to approve the decision, meaning at least four times as many votes in favor as against.

In the final vote, the bill to amend the Constitution of the Republic of Estonia (536 SE), initiated by 61 members of the Riigikogu, was adopted as law with 93 votes in favor and seven against. Constitutional amendments require a two-thirds majority of the full Riigikogu — at least 68 votes — for passage.

The original version of the bill would have allowed Estonian citizens, stateless residents and citizens of European Union and NATO member states to vote in local elections. However, in a full chamber vote today, a proposed amendment supported by 55 MPs was added to the bill, revoking the right to vote in local elections for third-country nationals residing in Estonia, and — starting from the election after next — for stateless individuals as well.

Under the amendment, stateless residents will still be allowed to vote in this year's local elections. According to the authors of the proposal, this gives stateless individuals sufficient time to apply for Estonian citizenship if they wish to participate in the following local elections as Estonian citizens. The amendment also removes voting rights for citizens of NATO member states from the bill.

As a result, this year's local elections will be open to Estonian and EU citizens, as well as stateless residents. Starting from the next local elections after this one, only Estonian and EU citizens will be eligible to vote.

Another amendment, submitted by 26 members of the Riigikogu, did not receive enough support in the full chamber. That proposal would have revoked the voting rights of both third-country nationals and stateless individuals already starting with this October's local elections.

Under the current law, in addition to Estonian and EU citizens, foreign nationals living in Estonia with a long-term residence permit or permanent right of residence are also allowed to vote in local elections, provided they are at least 16 years old on election day and their permanent residence is in the relevant municipality or city.

The next local elections in Estonia will take place on October 19.

