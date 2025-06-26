X!

Kohtla-Järve to turn to Supreme Court over non-citizens' voting rights revocation

Supreme Court of Estonia in Tartu.
Supreme Court of Estonia in Tartu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
At an extraordinary session on Thursday, the Kohtla-Järve city council decided to petition the Supreme Court to declare the removal of voting rights from third-country nationals and stateless persons unconstitutional. The council also submitted a request to the chancellor of justice, asking for a constitutional review to be initiated.

According to the seven city council members who initiated the draft resolution, the constitutional amendments were adopted too hastily. They argue that the changes restrict many residents of local municipalities from participating in the governance of public life in their own communities, violate both individual rights and the fundamental principles of local self-government as an institution, threaten the legitimacy of local governments and undermine democracy.

The motion to appeal to the Supreme Court and the chancellor of justice was supported by 14 members of the 25-seat Kohtla-Järve city council.

According to Sergei Lopin, deputy chair of the council and a member of the Center Party, Kohtla-Järve is unique in that citizens of third countries and residents with undetermined citizenship make up about half of the city's population. He said that stripping them of voting rights could negatively impact the city's political and social life.

Council chair Eduard Odinets (SDE) was critical of the petition, calling it a legally hopeless move. "The constitutional amendment has been adopted and is legally sound. Even the Supreme Court cannot overturn it. We don't like the decision — but it cannot be declared void just because it is politically unpopular," Odinets said.

He added that while he had opposed the removal of voting rights from the beginning, now that the Riigikogu has made its decision, it is time to move forward and focus on finding solutions.

"Our task now is to offer practical solutions to people who have lost their right to vote. For example, we can support Estonian language education programs through the city budget, share information about language learning and citizenship application opportunities and organize informational sessions — instead of offering false hopes. That would be an honest and responsible way forward," he said.

Under the constitutional amendment, citizens of third countries will no longer be allowed to vote in local elections starting with this fall's municipal elections. Persons with undetermined citizenship will be eligible to vote for the last time this year.

Editor: Barbara Oja, Marcus Turovski

