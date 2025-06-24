X!

Tõnis Saarts: The return of nationality-based voting in Estonian politics

Opinion
Tõnis Saarts.
Tõnis Saarts. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Opinion

With a generous assist from its rivals, the Center Party has emerged from its recent crisis and ethnic-based voting in Estonian politics is once again approaching the levels seen during the Savisaar era, writes Tõnis Saarts in a daily commentary for Vikerraadio.

The restriction of voting rights in local elections is beginning to bear fruit, but not the kind the bill's initiators likely intended. According to recent Norstat polls, support for the Center Party among the Russian-speaking population has risen again to nearly 70 percent — a level last seen in 2019. In other words, thanks in part to the generous help of its competitors, the Center Party has emerged from its recent crisis and ethnic-based voting in Estonian politics is once again nearing the levels seen during the days of Edgar Savisaar.

So, what happened? After the leadership change in 2023 and the internal crisis that followed, the Center Party's support took a serious dive — even among Russian-speaking voters, only about 50 percent of citizens backed the party. For instance, in January 2024, when a significant portion of the party's top Estonian-speaking politicians left, even Russian voters began to seriously doubt the party's future, and its rating dropped to a record low — around 32 percent. Based on these trends, it seemed that the era of a single party monopolizing the support of one ethnic group in Estonia was gradually coming to an end.

Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, it had been evident that some Russian voters were occasionally considering supporting EKRE, especially during moments when the party's leaders made statements that closely mirrored Kremlin talking points. Last year, it even seemed that the Social Democrats had a real chance of becoming a viable option among Russian speakers — playing the role of internal opposition within Kaja Kallas' government earned them points with that segment of voters. Even though support for both of these parties rarely exceeded 20 percent, political choices among Russian-speaking voters were beginning to diversify.

But that came to a sudden halt. Since January of this year, and especially starting in February, when the Riigikogu began seriously debating restrictions on voting rights, support for the Center Party among Russian-speaking voters has surged almost vertically, and support for any alternatives now barely crosses the 10 percent threshold. So, as I mentioned earlier, ethnic-based voting is back. Even if we're still a bit short of the 80–90 percent support levels of the Savisaar era, it now seems that the Center Party needn't worry for some time about Russian voters glancing in the direction of other parties.

Why is this happening? One need only recall the results of the March 26 Riigikogu vote on restricting voting rights — the Center Party was the only one to vote against the bill. The message to the Russian-speaking population could not have been clearer: only the Center Party stands up for their rights in critical moments; the other parties cannot be trusted.

It's also worth noting that these polls measure support among Estonian citizens. The warnings of experts have come true: Russian-speaking people are not reacting to voting rights restrictions based solely on their own citizenship status. Instead, they look at their family members, friends and relatives, and perceive the entire initiative as a form of ethnically targeted collective punishment. Many of them struggle to understand what they have done wrong to deserve, as a group, the revocation of such important political rights — rights they have held for over 30 years.

The main mechanism behind ethnic-based voting and the Center Party's monopolistic position is the lack of alternatives. Over the past 30 years, Russian voters have not been offered a real range of political choices: Kremlin-aligned and radical Russian parties have fortunately failed to gain a foothold in our political landscape, while Estonian-speaking parties have yet to master the high-wire act of convincing voters that they represent both Russian and Estonian interests. EKRE, the Social Democrats and Eesti 200 — they've all tried, only to stumble or end up caught in a bind.

As long as the Center Party faces no serious competition for the Russian niche, any attempt to restrict the rights of the Russian minority will only benefit them. It appears that the chance to diversify political choices in this voter segment has now been postponed again — possibly for years. Surely, this was not the outcome the authors of the constitutional amendment and the voting rights restriction were aiming for. On the contrary, they were likely hoping to achieve the exact opposite effect.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:59

In pictures: Estonian Song and Dance Festival flame on relay around the country Updated

15:16

Estonia's wood sector unstable, say local buyers of Danish-owned company

14:10

Bottle deposit money from summer shows helps pay for kids' theater visits

13:06

Estonian Middle East expert: Qatar was prepared for Iran's attack

12:01

In Southeastern Estonia, road maintenance funding falls short as prices rise

11:04

Midsummer relatively quiet for emergency services in Estonia this year

10:13

Indrek Kasela: The past is over-fetishized in Estonia

09:04

Tõnis Saarts: The return of nationality-based voting in Estonian politics

23.06

Photos: Avinurme Barrel Fair turns quarter of a century old

23.06

Galleries and video: Victory Day Parade 2025 Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

20.06

EDF colonel: Russia using airstrikes on homes to offset stalled advances

23.06

Ukraine's Zelenskyy sanctions three Estonian businessmen

23.06

Galleries and video: Victory Day Parade 2025 Updated

22.06

Gallery: Rally in support of Israel held in Tallinn

10:13

Indrek Kasela: The past is over-fetishized in Estonia

20.06

Baltic Defense Line anti-tank ditch construction underway in Estonia

23.06

Alar Karis: Estonia defended by our will, capabilities and allies

20.06

Baltics, Nordics, Poland call for Russian soldier Schengen zone visa ban

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo