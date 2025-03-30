Adam Cullen: Am I a danger to my community in Estonia as a US citizen?

Adam Cullen, who has lived in Estonia for nearly 20 years, writes about the feelings stirred in him by the removal of voting rights from third-country nationals.

Hello.

My name is Adam Cullen.

My first arrival in Estonia was in 2006. One year later, I sold or abandoned most of my belongings and moved to Tallinn. I found a job, cultivated a community. After a year, I was fluent in my new home-spoken language. I received translating jobs, opened a company. I translated one book, two, more and more. I purchased a coniferous haven in Noarootsi. I became a full-time freelance translator, my own boss. I bought an apartment in Tallinn's Lille neighborhood — with a bank loan, of course. I pay land tax. I get food from the store and my own garden. I started writing poetry. In Estonian. I became an Estonian poet. Imagine that. One collection, two, three. A fourth is forthcoming. I've been a member of the Estonian Writers' Union for over a decade. I married. We bought part of a house — with a bank loan, too, of course. We renovated it, honoring the old logs that were erected before the first Republic of Estonia was founded. I applied for and received a driver's license. I opened a bookstore/café, focusing on a curated selection of Estonian literature in Estonian and foreign languages — translated, in other words. I paddle the sea and swim in it year-round. I pay income tax, social tax, pension, value-added tax. My daughter was born and is growing up bilingual, with dual citizenship. Birthright citizenship can't be taken away. Dual is forbidden from a certain age, but no one takes that restriction seriously. So much for rules. I perform at schools, libraries, on festival stages. I play fiddle and have sung in a mixed choir for a decade. My eyes have filled with tears at the Song Festival Grounds. I've represented Estonia in London, Helsinki, Riga, Vilnius, Druskininkai, Minneapolis, Jurmala, Baden, Stockholm, Derry. Probably somewhere else, too. I recently passed the exam on the Constitution of the Republic of Estonia and the Citizenship Act. I translated Lennart Meri's "Silverwhite" and "Silverwhiter" into English; the book will be published in May.

I had the chance to vote in municipal elections. Three times.

Not anymore. I'm no longer allowed. As of March 26, 2025. Because I'm a third-country national. Not of an aggressor state, but an ally. That of the greatest guarantor of Estonia's national security, at least theoretically. I'm no longer allowed to decide what streets will be fixed in my small town. How money is allocated to preschools. Not even to the one my daughter attends.

Fine. What could be a solution in this new baffling and, from my perspective, unjust situation?

Applying for citizenship.

I do wish for Estonian citizenship, with my whole heart. I have for ages. But currently, it essentially means temporarily becoming a "gray passport" holder — stateless. Renouncing my birth citizenship, paying close to four thousand dollars, waiting for the Government of the Republic of Estonia to decide my fate and having no citizenship at all until then.

Latvia solved a similar problem in 2013, twelve years ago. If you pass the language and citizenship exams, then citizens of EU and (basically) NATO member states can apply for Latvian citizenship. The list is more specific, of course. That decision was made over a decade back. The Latvian state and people are still thriving, secure, defended. With dignity. Why does Estonia nevertheless so stubbornly oppose such a solution?

I've sent formal inquiries to the Estonian Ministry of the Interior. One reply read as follows: "Allowing dual citizenship to some Estonian citizens and leaving others aside could cause social tensions, a sense of injustice and antipathy towards the state, which would significantly increase the threat to public order and national security in turn."

I was abruptly deprived of my right to vote in municipal elections. Mightn't that cause social tensions, a sense of injustice and antipathy towards the state?

Am I somehow a threat to my local community? The place where I run businesses, renovate houses and raise a child?

Haven't I been loyal enough to the Estonian state and people?

Am I not a good Estonian yet?

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!