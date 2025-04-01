Estonian leaders mourn US soldiers who died during training exercise in Lithuania

Estonian politicians expressed "heartfelt condolences" after the deaths of three U.S. soldiers missing for a week in Lithuania were confirmed on Monday.

The U.S. Army on Monday confirmed the deaths after a vehicle was recovered from a swamp close to the country's eastern border at the Pabrade training ground. A fourth soldier is still missing.

"I am deeply saddened by the news that the U.S. soldiers, who went missing during the recent military exercise in Lithuania, have tragically lost their lives. I extend my heartfelt condolences to their families, president and the people of the U.S. We share your sorrow," President Alar Karis wrote.

I am deeply saddened by the news that the U.S. soldiers, who went missing during the recent military exercise in Lithuania, have tragically lost their lives. I extend my heartfelt condolences to their families, President @POTUS, & the people of the U.S. We share your sorrow. — Alar Karis (@AlarKaris) March 31, 2025

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said: "My heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of the U.S. servicemen who lost their lives during a training mission in Lithuania. In this moment of sorrow, I recognize the efforts of the rescue teams, as well as the U.S. commitment to ensuring peace and security in our region."

My heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of the U.S. servicemen who lost their lives during a training mission in Lithuania.⁰

In this moment of sorrow, I recognize the efforts of the rescue teams, as well as the U.S. commitment to ensuring peace & security in our region. — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) March 31, 2025

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) wrote: "We extend our deepest condolences for the loss of the U.S. soldiers who perished in a tragic training incident in Lithuania. Our thoughts are with their families, comrades, and our close allies during this difficult time. Estonia stands with you."

We extend our deepest condolences for the loss of the U.S. soldiers who perished in a tragic training incident in .



Our thoughts are with their families, comrades, and our close allies during this difficult time.



Estonia stands with you. #StrongerTogether @DSakaliene — Hanno Pevkur (@HPevkur) March 31, 2025

The US Army Europe and Africa said in a statement issued Monday: "Three U.S. Army Soldiers [...] were found deceased in Lithuania today."

The search for a fourth missing soldier is ongoing, the army said, while the identities of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Four soldiers and an M88 Hercules tracked recovery vehicle went missing during an exercise near the Belarusian border last Tuesday (March 25). It was located the next day submerged in a swampy area at a depth of around five meters.

Lithuanian Minister of Defense Dovile Šakaliene said the vehicle weighed nearly 70 tons and had become firmly stuck in deep mud, hampering rescue efforts further.

The large-scale recovery work involved the Lithuanian army and rescue services, as well as U.S. and Polish forces.

Lithuanian prosecutors have now opened a pre-trial investigation to determine the facts of the matter, LRT reported.

Estonia's PPA joins search for missing U.S. soldier

The search operation in Lithuania. Source: Lithuanian Armed Forces

Estonia's Police and Border Guard have joined the search for the fourth U.S. soldier, the Lithuanian Armed Forces said on Tuesday.

The Lithuanian Armed Forces posted a statement on social media saying members of Estonia's K9 unit and Polish engineers have joined the operation.

Public broadcaster LRT reported that two members of the K9 unit and their service dogs are participating.

Search operation for the last missing soldier continues. Poland engineers, Estonian police K9 as well as a third amphibious excavator equipped with rakes joined the search efforts. pic.twitter.com/qv5u6zx5JG — Lithuanian_Armed_Forces (@LTU_Army) April 1, 2025

The PPA and their service dogs have previous experience working on Lithuania's eastern border.

Officers patrolled the area during the NATO Vilnius Summit in 2023. In 2021, several teams assisted the Lithuanian border guard during the initial stages of Belarus' hybrid attack, when thousands of migrants were crossing the border into the EU.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!