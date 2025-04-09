President Karis approves removal of third-country nationals' voting rights in Estonia

President Alar Karis on Wednesday signed a constitutional amendment revoking the right to vote in local elections from all third-country nationals residing in Estonia. He noted the implications of the change should have been analyzed more in advance, and that the Riigikogu must ensure no negative repercussions follow from the decision.

The amendment passed almost unanimously in a Riigikogu vote on March 27 and was sparked by the changed security situation and concerns about the security threat Russian and Belarusian citizens residing in Estonia could pose at this October's local elections.

The amendment gives an exemption to stateless persons, also known as gray passport holders, who can vote in the autumn local elections, but not in future municipal elections.

The head of state attached a statement to his assent, stating that the Riigikogu made a decision with serious consequences that should have been analyzed more thoroughly beforehand.

The president expressed hope the Riigikogu will ensure Estonia's internal peace is not harmed by the decision.

The full text of the president's statement reads:

"Certainly members of the Riigikogu understand that by amending the Constitution, they made a decision with weighty consequences. I have repeatedly emphasized that the potentially far-reaching consequences should have been analyzed beforehand, as the Constitution must safeguard both internal and external peace. I have also stressed that the Riigikogu has the right to amend the Constitution, as provided by the rules. Since this step has been taken and the members are aware of their responsibility, they have likely considered how to protect the unity of Estonian society in the future."

"A solution where only citizens of Estonia and EU member states can vote in local elections is undoubtedly legitimate. Equally important is that those who lost their voting rights do not feel excluded from social life or see themselves as security threats. This cannot be achieved with words alone. Only the Riigikogu can ensure the path to Estonian citizenship remains open to those who have lived here long and are loyal to Estonia, even if other countries prevent them from freely choosing citizenship."

"Defending internal peace cannot remain a mere slogan. We are at a point today where it is irresponsible not to consider how even seemingly just decisions affect society as a whole," the statement concludes.

The vote on March 27 passed with 93 votes in favor, seven against, and one abstention. It was an urgent measure, one of only three ways the Constitution can be amended. This is the first amendment to the current Constitution since it was drafted in 1992.

It means only Estonian citizens and EU nationals may vote in European and local elections in Estonia. Voting in Riigikogu elections remains open to Estonian citizens only. The "sunset clause" exempting gray passport holders is intended to encourage those people to take Estonian citizenship ahead of the following local elections, in 2029.

U.K. citizens residing in Estonia would still have been entitled to vote in local elections had Brexit not happened. As a result, they have lost the vote in Estonia twice in less than a decade.

Local election polling day is Sunday, October 19.

