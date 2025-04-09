Estonian chemical industry lobby group protests potential ethanol ban

The main chemical industry lobby group in Estonia has branded calls at EU level to ban ethanol from cleaning products and sanitizers as "absurd" and has appealed to ministries in Estonia on the issue.

A EU Chemicals Agency (ECHA) review of the categorization of ethanol used in disinfectants may lead to it being deemed a carcinogenic and reproductive toxicant chemical (CMR).

If so, ethanol will no longer be permitted in detergents, sanitizers, maintenance and cleaning products, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, and strict restrictions will apply to its few remaining uses.

The ECHA's rationale is based on the harmful effects of ethanol, including carcinogenic effects when ingested.

Ethanol is widely used in consumer chemicals. Proponents argue that no alternatives with similar properties exist and no other substance halts the spread of infections as effectively.

Ethanol is a naturally occurring compound produced domestically from potatoes and grains. It is also biodegradable.

A final decision will be made in autumn, which industry chiefs say will be crucial for the sector's future.

In its appeal, the Estonian Chemical Industry Association (Eesti Keemiatööstuse Liit) urged Estonian ministries and the Reform-Eesti 200 government to reject the ban, showing a commitment to simplifying legislation and supporting businesses.

The association argued that banning ethanol in cleaning agents is over-regulation that harms not only the chemical industry but also public health and Europe's competitiveness.

The appeal read: "We are watching with concern as European authorities work on reclassifying ethanol under the Biocidal Products Regulation (BPR, (EU) 528/2012) and the Classification, Labelling and Packaging Regulation (CLP, (EU) 1272/2008)."

"As part of the biocidal active substances evaluation, a proposal has been made to classify ethanol as a reproductive toxicant and carcinogen, category 1 (CMR 1), because such effects may occur after oral consumption of alcoholic beverages. This means such an active substance should generally not be approved," the appeal continued.

Executive Director of the Estonian Chemical Industry Association Hallar Meybaum told ERR that the plan has caused confusion across the chemical industry in Europe.

He said: "This approval has been delayed for 15 years, and only now, after delays from Greece, the ECHA's Biocidal Products Committee has received the relevant dossier.

Meybaum criticized the committee for relying on "human trials conducted in the 1970s" and said the risks were assessed incorrectly, adding that each chemical product has separate regulations for substances, mixtures, surfactants, and biocides.

The harmful effects of alcohol are well known, but incomparable things are being compared. According to Meybaum, this is a risk management crisis where the risks of one area of use are arbitrarily extended to another — transferring the harmful effects of drinking alcohol to hand sanitizers with ethanol.

Meybaum explained that ethanol's actual use in the chemical industry is entirely different, as the contact with ethanol-containing products is only through human skin and inhalation, not ingestion. He also pointed out that a special bittering agent is often added to ethanol-containing products, making them unrealistic as alcohol substitutes.

Andres Oltjer, chairman of AS Chemi-Pharm, criticized the absurdity of considering ethanol dangerous in hand sanitizers but not in vodka. He also pointed out that ethanol is more effective, cheaper, and less odorous than propanol, and a ban would require a complete redesign of their product portfolio.

Another businessperson ERR spoke to argued that the European officials' decision is both scientifically unfounded and economically damaging, disrupting the entire industry's foundation. He emphasized that banning ethanol would jeopardize patient safety in medical institutions, as alternatives are neither effective nor affordable in the short term.

Industry associations have also warned that enforcing the ban could lead to production relocation, job losses, and a decline in quality. Another executive noted that companies are exploring options to move to Asia or America, which could cause Europe to lose its leading position in disinfectant production and development.

A representative of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications told ERR that the issue is being handled by the Ministry of Social Affairs in Estonia, which pledged to announce Estonia's position on Wednesday morning.

The Ministry of Social Affairs said it has had several discussions at the European level, but forming a final position is difficult due to conflicting interests involved in the matter.

One of the main components of disinfectants needed to destroy viruses is ethanol, also known as ethyl alcohol, colloquially, it is also known as grain alcohol.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends ethanol-based hand sanitizers as the "gold standard in hand hygiene."

The final debate on the ECHA reclassification will take place this autumn, but it is expected to come into effect in 2027.

The potential ban has also been queried at European Parliament level and by the Europe-wide trade association representing household and professional cleaning product producers.

The sale of comestible alcohol in stores and restaurants is treated separately and regulated by food safety regulations.

Ethanol is the active ingredient in alcoholic beverages; other uses include as a motor vehicle fuel, particularly in Brazil, and also in the North American IndyCars racing series.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!