Minister: EU funding rejection won't greatly affect Estonia's drone wall plans

A lack of EU funding for a planned drone wall to defend Estonia will not significantly impact the project going ahead, Interior Minister Igor Taro (Eesti 200) and Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) development expert Hanna Heier both said.

Taro told ERR: "At present, funding exists for establishing the initial drone detection capability on the eastern border, while the planned developments will be implemented by the end of 2027."

He noted that Estonia recently received over €22.7 million from the European Commission, via the EU's Border Management and Visa Policy Fund.

From this sum, €18.3 million is earmarked for building the drone wall on the eastern border and an optical surveillance cable, while €4.5 million is intended for creating a prototype of an innovative drone detection and countermeasure position in Narva.

Taro said: "In total, €79 million has been allocated for the border from the EU's Border Management and Visa Policy Fund together with national co-financing, most of which is directed to PPA projects. Tech evolves quickly, and in addition to funded developments, we constantly need new and modern solutions, so it is reasonable to continually apply for funding from open calls."

Taro added that work will continue on developing capabilities to bring down already detected drones.

Interior Minister Igor Taro (Eesti 200). Source: ERR

He stressed that the drone wall represents an important part of broad-based national defense. "Everything relating to the border is a top priority for the Minister of the Interior as Ukraine's experience has demonstrated just how crucial drone detection and countermeasure capabilities are. It is important to keep in mind that a drone wall is not merely a technical infrastructure project, but a nationwide network. It is a considerable investment, and, if we want to minimize casualties in the event of any potential military crisis, then this is definitely worth it," the minister said.

PPA: Decision not to fund project has no major impact on us

Heier agreed the rejection of EU funding for the drone wall project will not significantly impact its continuation.

She told ERR: "The decision not to fund the project does not have a significant impact on us. We are constantly seeking various funding opportunities and keeping irons in several fires, as it were. With this unfunded project activity, we are looking for other ways to move forward."

"We already have two different external funding sources and the state budget secured for developing drone detection and countermeasures until the end of 2027, totaling about €17 million. The drone wall project is going ahead as planned. Right now, we are working on market research and technical descriptions. Then this year, we will be unveiling a public procurement for detection and countermeasure devices, and we expect to start acquiring and installing actual equipment in 2026," Heier went on.

According to Heier, any EU funding would have been used in cooperation with other states. "The project's goal was to develop and collaborate with our partners who are facing similar issues — meaning what is happening beyond our eastern border — and to find various solutions for that and implement them within this project, and then learn from those lessons," Heier said.

A drone wall capability means developing drone detection and counter capabilities along Estonia's eastern border, as well as in the four largest cities: Tallinn, Narva, Tartu, and Pärnu.

"The initial ambition, in line with the governmental decree, is to protect and monitor police-guarded objects from new drone-related threats, which is why we are creating stationary detection capabilities in the four major cities. Furthermore, to protect and monitor the Estonian-Russian border from cross-border crime, such as smuggling," Heier explained.

"At the same time, for example, to ensure people's safety with mobile devices in the context of personal protection, and to be prepared in advance for high-threat events — such as the Song Festival — or to respond to other drone-related dangers, so our special units and rapid responders are better equipped. Right now, the PPA is focusing on criminal threats, but we are also cooperating with the defense forces," Heier continued.

Lithuania, which borders Belarus and via the Kaliningrad exclave, with the Russian Federation, also failed to obtain EU funding for their planned drone wall projects on the external border, that country's Ministry of the Interior announced on Monday.

ERR News reported last November that the government has pledged nearly €12 million over the next three years to support the development of the drone wall, though the PPA is still seeking additional funding from various sources, including targeted EU funds.