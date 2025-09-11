X!

Top court: Electoral Committee cannot make decisions without meeting

News
The Supreme Court in Tartu.
The Supreme Court in Tartu. Source: Silver Gutmann/riigikohus
News

Members of the National Electoral Committee cannot make decisions solely by email correspondence but must convene a meeting, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

On August 25–26 this year, members of the National Electoral Committee exchanged emails to make three decisions, two of which concerned election complaints while the third approved the allocation of funds for local elections.

In response, Sulev Švilponis and the NGO Honest Elections filed a complaint, asking the court to declare the decisions unlawful because they had been made without a meeting. The complainants argued this hindered their work as election observers.

The committee defended its use of email by pointing to the short deadlines for resolving election complaints and the difficulty of finding a time that suited all members for a meeting.

The Supreme Court's Constitutional Review Chamber upheld the complaint. The chamber noted that while private and public decision-making bodies can sometimes adopt resolutions without convening a meeting, by voting remotely, the law specifies that the National Electoral Committee must conduct its work through meetings. This means it cannot make decisions without convening one.

A meeting, the court said, requires a direct, real-time and observable discussion, whether held in person or electronically. Before a meeting, members may still share materials and exchange views on issues — by email, message or phone — but a meeting cannot be reduced to the mere formal approval of a pre-made decision.

Short notice justified

The NGO Honest Elections also challenged the National Electoral Committee's meeting held on September 2, arguing that the notice period had been too short. The committee defended the roughly 24-hour notice by citing the short deadlines for handling election complaints.

The Supreme Court acknowledged that such short notice could restrict observers' rights, but in this case found it justified. The committee is required to resolve election complaints within five working days, and the court noted it is important to take into account that committee members must balance these duties with other professional responsibilities.

The chamber nevertheless stressed that if a meeting is scheduled to take place only in person, potential observers should be notified of the option to attend electronically when a shorter-than-usual notice period is given.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Urmet Kook, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:41

Estonian co-produced animation wins best film award at Kyiv movie festival

19:07

Tallinn launches new Estonian language learning campaign on public transport

18:25

Estonia summons Russian chargé d'affaires over Polish airspace incursion

17:53

Planning advances as Tallinn edges toward new film studio complex

17:20

Gallery: Vano Allsalu's bold florals take over Tallinn gallery in new show

17:16

Watch and listen: World-renowned Estonian composer Arvo Pärt turns 90 Updated

16:43

Top court: Electoral Committee cannot make decisions without meeting

16:38

Estonia's transport authority planning lower speed limits and average speed cameras

16:03

Tartu County hunters want more leeway shooting raccoon dogs

15:32

Around a fifth of workplace bullying complaints in Estonia from education sector

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.09

Karamella the Saaremaa cow breaks Estonian milking record

09.09

All of Estonia's US-made assault rifles undergo warranty repairs

08:43

Viewing terrorist propaganda could become punishable under Estonian law

10.09

LSM: Estonian citizen detained in Latvia over migrants in Porsche 'wedding' car

10.09

Estonia's reusable dishes deposit system confusing for customers

10.09

Estonia to get €2.66 billion from EU's SAFE defense fund

10.09

Russian embassy hits out at Estonian 'desecration' of war graves

10.09

New seaside promenade and residential area planned for Tallinn's Kopli

10.09

Researcher: Rye bread and salted herring core pillars of Estonian food culture

09:22

Minister: Estonia improving capabilities after Russian drone entered Poland

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo