Local election organization underway across Estonia

A little over two months remain until the local elections, and the first organizational procedures have already begun across the country. Candidate's place of residence had to be registered by Friday.

As of now, municipalities have determined the number of seats on their councils and appointed members to their election committees. By Friday, candidates had to be registered residents of the municipality where they intend to run.

"Both Estonian citizens and citizens of the European Union are eligible to run. Local elections differ in that, in addition to political parties, electoral alliances can also submit candidate lists. Candidate registration begins on August 20," said Arne Koitmäe, head of the State Electoral Office.

Candidate lists can be submitted until September 9, and parties are expected to submit them mostly at the beginning of September. Isamaa's Riina Solman said her party's candidates have decided where they will run.

Riina Solman. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"Of course, we had discussions, people had the chance to choose, and indeed it also happened that, thanks to changes in the law in the meantime, new lists have been formed in new municipalities. We're trying to field our list in as many municipalities as possible," said Solman.

In Nõo Municipality, new names will be competing for votes in the elections.

Although Isamaa's list in Tallinn is nearly complete, they remain the only parliamentary party that has yet to announce their mayoral candidate.

"I personally believe it's important to have both female and male candidates. So, just a few more days and then Isamaa's mayoral candidate will be revealed," Solman added.

Vadim Belobrovtsev (Center) said they do not have exact figures on how many of their candidates changed their registered residence.

Vadim Belobrovtsev. Source: Aleksandr Hussainov/ERR

"We do not keep that kind of statistic. But it's fair to say that the overwhelming majority are running in the areas where they actually live, and in Tallinn's case, that means not just being registered somewhere in the city, but even within the same district," he said.

Belobrovtsev said there should be more serious discussion in the future about how important the residency requirement for candidates really is. Or even if it should be abolished altogether.

This would allow voters to decide for themselves whether to support a local resident or a candidate from another part of Estonia, he said.

The local elections take place in October.

--

