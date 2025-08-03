X!

Most parties leave running in election coalitions up to members ahead of October locals

The Center Party's mascot is a rhino.
In the upcoming local elections this October, in addition to political parties, electoral alliances will also be participating and their candidate lists include members of political parties. EKRE is the only party that does not permit its members to run on an electoral alliance list.

EKRE is the only political party that does not allow its members to run on electoral alliance lists and is instead fielding candidates solely under its own party name.

"EKRE is a party with a very clear and firmly established ideological identity. Our key candidates know that we are combative and stand firmly behind our positions. I believe we can communicate that best by running under our own name. We're not hiding or taking shelter in electoral alliances," said EKRE deputy chair Siim Pohlak.

Isamaa, the Reform Party and the Center Party do allow their members to run in electoral alliances, but only in exceptional cases.

"But these have been individual, separate agreements made when there were no other viable options. At the same time, we always support the idea that a voter approaching the ballot box should be able to understand the worldview they are supporting," said Isamaa deputy chair Riina Solman.

Reform Party secretary general Timo Suslov said the party prioritizes its own candidate lists. "It's more of a case-by-case matter, depending on the region, local customs and circumstances. Maybe in a particular area, there wasn't initially a party list, so a run with an electoral alliance is attempted," he said.

"In smaller regions, where it might be more difficult for any party to operate, and if there's no plan to put forward a party list, then party members may run with electoral alliances," said Center Party member Jaak Madison.

Among the parliamentary parties, Eesti 200 and the Social Democrats take a more favorable view of running in electoral alliances. For Eesti 200, the key factor is that the alliance reflects the same values as the party.

"In smaller municipalities, we definitely support our politicians who are aiming for seats on municipal councils. It's always good when our people are on the council as part of a solid and active electoral alliance," said Eesti 200 deputy chair Aleksei Jašin.

Social Democratic Party chair Lauri Läänemets said that what matters most is spreading the party's ideas — and electoral alliances can help with that. According to him, the Social Democrats also form their own alliances.

"The reason doesn't lie within the party itself but in local conditions — whether there are enough people available or the level of competition. Sometimes it's about recruiting candidates from other parties into the same alliance. Strategies vary, but Social Democrats usually carry the main weight in those electoral alliances," Läänemets said.

In the previous local elections in 2021, a total of 136 electoral alliances participated.

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Aleksander Krjukov

