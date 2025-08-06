EKRE leader: Isamaa's main electoral competitors in Tallinn, but also allies

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) considers Isamaa their main competitor at this autumn's local elections, adding that despite this, the two parties could form a conservative bloc in Tallinn.

Given their liberal worldview, EKRE chair Martin Helme said he does not consider the Reform Party or the Social Democrats (SDE) as direct competitors, though he added he would not rule out negotiations with Reform at least.

"I'm not going to rule anyone out. However, it is quite obvious that it is practically impossible for us to agree on anything with the Social Democrats or the Reform Party. This exclusion stems from our electoral platform. Our goals in governing the city of Tallinn are simply so different," he said.

The EKRE chair said he would place Parempoolsed in the liberal worldview bracket, and express hope that a bloc of this alignment does not enter office in the capital after the October local elections.

While the Center Party has not yet officially confirmed a mayoral candidate, chair Mihhail Kõlvart has stated he is likely to get the nomination.

Kõlvart added he expects proposals for substantive solutions, rather than a constant dancing around who will or won't cooperate with whom.

He also hit out at other parties' pledges not to cooperate with the Center Party in Tallinn, to the extent that this seems to be the main campaign pledge with some of them.

"Unfortunately, this is not a new message. We've heard it repeatedly, and it bothers me that this is the main promise that one or another party can give to the people of Tallinn. Actually, Tallinners deserve more," Kõlvart said.

SDE and Eesti 200 have expressed varying degrees of doubt about forming a coalition with the Center Party, as has Isamaa.

Current mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) is likely to be that party's mayoral candidate in October, while Eesti 200 is expected to confirm current Deputy Mayor Aleksei Jašin as its mayoral candidate at the end of this month.

Isamaa has already confirmed its chairman Urmas Reinsalu as its mayoral candidate on Tuesday, a decision which Reinsalu said was "unanimous" from the party. "I am ready to assume the position of mayor of Tallinn after the local elections, but looking to the future, it's true that people have gone on to lead the country from leading Tallinn," he went on, hinting at a potential prime ministerial bid in the future.

Former justice minister Maris Lauri is Reform's mayoral candidate, though the recent city government split, which saw the party leave office, ostensibly on the issue of kindergarten fees, has hit the party hard.

Parempoolsed are expected to confirm party leader Lavly Perling as their mayoral candidate today, Wednesday.

Polling day is Sunday, October 19, with elections to all 79 municipalities in Estonia.

