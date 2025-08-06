Businessman: Reform Party authorized me to negotiate with Center in Tallinn

According to Urmas Sõõrumaa, during Tallinn's recent power crisis, he received authorization from the Reform Party's Tallinn regional board to enter into negotiations with the Center Party as a mayoral candidate.

On the Delfi show "Vilja küsib," Sõõrumaa recalled that it was Pärtel-Peeter Pere who first proposed he become the Reform Party's candidate for mayor of Tallinn. "Pärtel-Peeter Pere approached me and said there's little chance they'll reach an agreement on kindergarten fees," Sõõrumaa said.

"I thought that if they're falling out over something so simple, then I could just step in for those three months. And in those three months, I could demonstrate a few things they often can't manage even over several years," he explained.

Sõõrumaa said his first preference would have been to govern with those already in power. "But since the Social Democrats refused to even discuss the matter, the only option left was the Center Party," he said.

"I was authorized by the Reform Party's Tallinn board to enter into talks with the Center Party," Sõõrumaa reiterated on the program.

In his view, the Reform Party returned to the city government too hastily at the Social Democrats' invitation. "I think that return was rushed and premature. And I haven't even tried to delve into whether someone got played or whether it was the deep state at work," he said.

He also criticized the Reform Party's later decision to rule out cooperation with the Center Party. "I wouldn't have done that," he said.

Sõõrumaa went on to say that he and some other entrepreneurs feel the Reform Party has drifted away from its image as the party representing business interests. Nevertheless, he added that the Reform Party remains the best political outlet for an enterprising person.

Sõõrumaa confirmed he has not withdrawn from running in the elections on the Reform Party ticket. "Yes, as things stand now, I'm running on the Reform Party list," he said.

Speaking about the proposal to lower the value-added tax on food, Sõõrumaa said he disapproved of the Reform Party's criticism of the related citizens' initiative.

He noted that if, in most European countries, the VAT on food is lower than the national average and those countries are generally wealthier than Estonia, then it's unfair to say they've acted foolishly. "In my opinion, it's worth looking at what's working in the rest of the world," he said.

