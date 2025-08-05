Isamaa picks chairman Urmas Reinsalu as its Tallinn mayor candidate

Riina Solman, head of Isamaa's Tallinn branch, announced that she has asked party leader Urmas Reinsalu to run as the party's mayoral candidate in the upcoming local elections in Tallinn this October.

Solman said that as the past few months have been personally exhausting, she will contribute to the campaign in her role as the head of the local branch but will not seek the mayoral nomination herself.

"As the head of Isamaa's Tallinn branch, I proposed that Urmas Reinsalu be our candidate for mayor of Tallinn in the upcoming local elections," Solman said.

"In difficult times — when the Reform Party has led Estonia into a deep crisis — the capital needs a politician at the helm who can strongly unite a pro-Estonian and Estonian-language leadership culture in state affairs while also ensuring stable governance in the city of Tallinn," she added.

According to Solman, Isamaa's goal in the local elections is to come in first.

"We're fielding strong candidate lists across Estonia with whom achieving that goal is possible. More than a year ago, Tallinn set a clear course to become a pro-Estonian, Estonian-language capital worthy of the Republic of Estonia. That's the direction we will continue," she said.

Reinsalu says willing to take up post of mayor, quit the parliament

Reinsalu said he is running for mayor of Tallinn because Estonia needs change. Isamaa's campaign slogan in the capital is "Change Begins in Tallinn."

"If the Reform Party refuses to give voters a say through snap parliamentary elections this fall, then from Isamaa's perspective, it is entirely logical to begin correcting the government's failed policies at the level of Tallinn and other municipalities. That's why these elections carry not only local but also national significance," Reinsalu said.

He confirmed that he is running in good faith — that is, he is prepared to leave the Riigikogu and assume the role of mayor of Tallinn.

Asked whether there was concern within Isamaa that the party would receive fewer votes in the capital if he were not the mayoral candidate, Reinsalu said the issue had indeed been discussed within the party.

When asked whether he ultimately aims to become prime minister, Reinsalu replied that others before him have also moved from leading Tallinn to leading the country.

Regarding cooperation with other parties in Tallinn, Reinsalu noted that it is a complicated matter, especially given that the Reform Party has, in his view, completely lost its credibility in the capital over the past month. As for the Center Party, he raised concerns about whether the transition to Estonian-language education could continue smoothly under its influence.

"We have serious concerns with those parties," Reinsalu said.

As more specific goals, he cited ensuring the continued and rapid transition to Estonian-language education in Tallinn, protecting the Estonian-language public space in the capital, enforcing zero tolerance for corruption, addressing civil protection in crisis situations, speeding up planning processes to allow for more construction and curbing municipal bureaucracy.

--

