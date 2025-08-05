VAT reduction petition passes 90,000 signatures

A citizen initiative to reduce the VAT rate on foodstuffs from 24 percent to 10 percent had collected over 90,000 signatures by Tuesday morning.

As of 2 p.m., 90,455 people had signed the petition, which was launched on June 30.

The deadline is August 11, after which the document will be forwarded to the Riigikogu. All initiatives signed by more than 1,000 people are discussed by MPs.

The initiative was launched by food blogger and winner of the first season of MasterChef Estonia, Jana Guzanova.

Opposition parties EKRE, SDE and Center support lowering the rate, while coalition parties Reform and Eesti 200 do not.

Until now, Estonia's largest grassroots petition was against the implementation of the car tax, which gathered 65,565 signatures.

VAT was raised to 24 percent on July 1 and Estonia does not reduce the rate on food.

