X!

VAT reduction petition passes 90,000 signatures

News
Checkout lane at an Estonian supermarket.
Checkout lane at an Estonian supermarket. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

A citizen initiative to reduce the VAT rate on foodstuffs from 24 percent to 10 percent had collected over 90,000 signatures by Tuesday morning.

As of 2 p.m., 90,455 people had signed the petition, which was launched on June 30.

The deadline is August 11, after which the document will be forwarded to the Riigikogu. All initiatives signed by more than 1,000 people are discussed by MPs.

The initiative was launched by food blogger and winner of the first season of MasterChef Estonia, Jana Guzanova.

Opposition parties EKRE, SDE and Center support lowering the rate, while coalition parties Reform and Eesti 200 do not.

Until now, Estonia's largest grassroots petition was against the implementation of the car tax, which gathered 65,565 signatures.

VAT was raised to 24 percent on July 1 and Estonia does not reduce the rate on food.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Aleksander Krjukov

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:30

Tallinn to buy another 30 battery trolleys, planning Lasnamäe trolley link

15:22

Prosecutor files embezzlement charges against Slava Ukraini NGO founder Updated

15:19

Isamaa picks chairman Urmas Reinsalu as its Tallinn mayor candidate Updated

14:58

Waste handler files criminal offense report against Eesti Energia subsidiary

14:20

Rainer Rohtla: Government basing VAT on food stance on a big fat lie

14:15

VAT reduction petition passes 90,000 signatures

13:44

Gallery: Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir mark Arvo Pärt's 90th at BBC Proms

13:09

Competitors furious over use of municipal buses for charter services

12:50

Lowering VAT rate to 13% would cost state €245 million

12:32

Voters would not rule out a coalition with Center in Tallinn

be prepared!

Most Read articles

04.08

Social Democratic Party MP apologizes after social media post targeting Russians

04.08

Head of supermarket chain: Many Estonians struggling to afford food

08:12

Ministry: 3-hour closure of Tallinn airspace overnight had 'minimal impact'

03.08

NATO mulls stationing German-Dutch corps in Estonia

02.08

Estonia's border guard install gates on Narva bridge to boost security

04.08

Estonian festival organizers struggling to land sponsors

03.08

From New York to Noblessner: Why an American couple moved to Tallinn to open a bar

04.08

Scientists hope to bring distinctive garden dormouse back to Estonia

10:32

President of Israel on official visit to Estonia on Wednesday

04.08

Slump in new car sales worsens in July

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo