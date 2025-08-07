X!

Widespread support in society for lowering VAT on food, new study shows

News
Customer paying at a self-checkout in a Tallinn supermarket.
Customer paying at a self-checkout in a Tallinn supermarket. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

More than 80 percent of respondents in a recent survey agree with reducing the VAT rate on food products, a new survey commissioned by the NGO Institute for Societal Studies shows.

On July 1, the VAT rate rose to 24 percent. Estonia is one of the few countries that does not offer a reduced rate for food or essential items.

 A petition launched at the end of June to reduce Estonia's VAT rate from 24 percent to 10 percent on foodstuffs has been signed by more than 92,000. The government is against the move. 

The Institute for Societal Studies (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut) polled Estonian residents about the issue.

Respondents were asked: "Do you support reducing the VAT rate on food products?" While 11 percent responded "No" or "Rather not," 84 percent said "Rather yes" or "Yes," and 5 percent answered "Don't know."

Looking at the issue by party preference, the majority of respondents across most parties would support the policy.

Opposition party supporters were most in favor – Center (97 percent), EKRE (94 percent), Isamaa (87 percent), SDE (84 percent) and Parempoolsed (62 percent).

But those who support the government also back the measure: 49 percent of Reform's voters were in favor compared to 44 percent against.

The survey was conducted online from July 31 to August 1 among Estonian citizens aged 18 and over. It involved 1,000 respondents.

The survey was conducted by Norstat Eesti AS.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Aleksander Krjukov

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:51

Many Tartu apartment buildings unprepared for a crisis

14:18

CEO: Tallink freight business showing signs of recovery

13:53

Estonian tennis player Mark Lajal out of Cincinnati Open

13:49

New Salacgriva bridge expected to open in November

13:11

Estonians most represented in rising Finland deportation rates

12:43

Gallery: Tartu's love film festival opener packs main square despite the weather

12:18

Expert: Health Insurance Fund summer days as the straw that broke the camel's back

12:06

Consumer prices up 0.6% on month, 5.4% on year Updated

11:48

One million-euro procurement for Estonia's floating border barriers underway

10:29

Former prosecutor general to run as Parempoolsed's Tallinn mayoral candidate

be prepared!

Most Read articles

05.08

President of Israel on official visit to Estonia on Wednesday

06.08

Civilian lives cannot be the price of fighting terrorism in Gaza, says Estonian president

05.08

Prosecutor files embezzlement charges against Slava Ukraini NGO founder

06.08

Health fund chief: I'm sorry that thanking employees offends people's sense of justice

06.08

Elron train drivers refuse to work overtime after pay rise canceled

06.08

Health Board not canceling its summer seminar in wake of recent scandal

08:52

Estonian hotels 'interested' in compensation lawsuit against Booking.com

06.08

Tallinn abandons plan to close right turn from Narva maantee into Kadriorg

05.08

Ministry: 3-hour closure of Tallinn airspace overnight had 'minimal impact'

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo