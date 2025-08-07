Widespread support in society for lowering VAT on food, new study shows

More than 80 percent of respondents in a recent survey agree with reducing the VAT rate on food products, a new survey commissioned by the NGO Institute for Societal Studies shows.

On July 1, the VAT rate rose to 24 percent. Estonia is one of the few countries that does not offer a reduced rate for food or essential items.

A petition launched at the end of June to reduce Estonia's VAT rate from 24 percent to 10 percent on foodstuffs has been signed by more than 92,000. The government is against the move.

The Institute for Societal Studies (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut) polled Estonian residents about the issue.

Respondents were asked: "Do you support reducing the VAT rate on food products?" While 11 percent responded "No" or "Rather not," 84 percent said "Rather yes" or "Yes," and 5 percent answered "Don't know."

Looking at the issue by party preference, the majority of respondents across most parties would support the policy.

Opposition party supporters were most in favor – Center (97 percent), EKRE (94 percent), Isamaa (87 percent), SDE (84 percent) and Parempoolsed (62 percent).

But those who support the government also back the measure: 49 percent of Reform's voters were in favor compared to 44 percent against.

The survey was conducted online from July 31 to August 1 among Estonian citizens aged 18 and over. It involved 1,000 respondents.

The survey was conducted by Norstat Eesti AS.

