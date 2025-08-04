X!

Head of supermarket chain: Many Estonians struggling to afford food

News
A Prisma supermarket in Estonia.
A Prisma supermarket in Estonia. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Due to its major expansion, Prisma has operated at a loss in Estonia for the past three years, but is on track to return to profitability as planned. A challenging economic environment and declining purchasing power have changed people's consumption habits, Prisma Estonia CEO Ilkka Alarotu told Helsingin Uutiset.

Alarotu explained that the losses sustained over several years were the result of major investments in the chain's expansion, during which five new Prisma stores were opened and the remaining stores were renovated.

Now, however, the company has a plan in place to return to profitability, and according to the chain's CEO, things are progressing as expected.

Alarotu described the main challenge facing the retail chain as the generally difficult economic situation in Estonia and the decline in people's purchasing power.

"Many Estonians don't have enough money even for food, let alone for non-food goods," he said, adding that half of Prisma's retail space is dedicated to non-food products.

In the interview with the Finnish publication, Alarotu emphasized that following the value-added tax (VAT) hike in July, Estonia's VAT on food is now 10 percentage points higher than in Finland. Overall, only a few products in Estonia are cheaper than in Finnish retail.

According to Prisma Estonia's CEO, consumer purchasing habits have also changed, with more and more people seeking opportunities to save and find the best price on the market.

"The mindset is different in Estonia. War and preparedness for it are important, and the money for that has to come from somewhere. Estonia has decided to tax consumption rather than income," he said.

The decision to significantly lower the prices of certain specific products has already had a positive impact on June and July sales figures, the chain's CEO noted.

Prisma Peremarket's turnover fell by more than 6 percent last year to €206 million, and the chain posted a loss of €3.5 million. However, the loss was smaller than the year before, when the chain had posted a €7 million loss.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:55

Social Democratic MP apologizes after social media post targeting Russians

14:52

Eneli Jefimova sixth in world championships 50-meter breaststroke

14:45

Slump in new car sales worsens in July

13:33

Indrek Ibrus: AI needs glasses, Estonian glasses

12:49

Teachers' Estonian proficiency extension deadline up

12:18

Major islands' emergency rooms see surge of activity in summer months

11:27

Gallery: Õllesummer hosts US legends The Jacksons

10:49

Ott Tänak 10th in Rally Finland, drops to fourth place in WRC table

10:13

Border guard calls for more official swimming spots on Narva River

10:13

Head of supermarket chain: Many Estonians struggling to afford food

be prepared!

Most Read articles

02.08

Estonia's border guard install gates on Narva bridge to boost security

03.08

NATO mulls stationing German-Dutch corps in Estonia

03.08

From New York to Noblessner: Why an American couple moved to Tallinn to open a bar

10:13

Head of supermarket chain: Many Estonians struggling to afford food

01.08

Secure payment firm Wise fined €3.7 million over AML regulations violations

03.08

Experts: Trump's nuclear submarines move a rhetorical step

09:37

Retailers say excess store space not major driver for food price inflation

03.08

Estonia donates 22 more vehicles to Ukraine's police and border guard

03.08

Estonian team crowned European champions of offshore sailing

31.07

Gallery: Central Tallinn tramway falling apart

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo