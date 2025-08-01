X!

Flash estimate: July's inflation in Estonia was 5.6 percent

News
Tourists and visitors in Tartu's Town Hall Square.
Tourists and visitors in Tartu's Town Hall Square. Source: Evelin Lumi
News

Prices rose by 5.6 percent on year to June, a flash estimate from state agency Statistics Estonia reveals.

The harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) also rose by 0.6 percent between June and July this year, the agency reported.

Lauri Veski, team lead of consumer price statistics at Statistics Estonia, said: "Compared with the previous month, we see price increases in all major sectors except for clothing and footwear and food service and accommodation. The price rises were influenced, among other things, by the increase in VAT in July and the excise duties on tobacco and petrol."

The HICP flash estimate will be revised based on the July price data it takes into account the expenditures of tourists, while the consumer price index (CPI) uses weights reflecting the average expenditure structure of Estonian residents only.
July's CPI data is due from Statistics Estonia on 7 August, with the full HICP data to follow on August 19.

Statistics Estonia publishes August's CPI on 5 September, and a press conference coinciding with this will also present analysis of the electricity price index level adjustment and a new model for calculating the electricity price. Statistics Estonia says this model will show the overestimation of the CPI and inflation for 2021–2025 and will indicate what the CPI would be today if the level adjustment had already been made. The final model will be implemented at the beginning of 2026.

More detailed information from Statistics Estonia is available here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:16

EDF colonel: June deadliest month for civilian casualties in 3 years of war

12:55

Economist predicts price rises will continue

12:23

Construction of complex Rail Baltic railway sections begins in Estonia

11:54

New bill bans license plate recognition cameras for traffic monitoring

11:22

Water-related deaths in Estonia down by one third to July

10:33

Peeter Kaldre: European time and the US turn

09:58

Larger drone systems to start arriving in Estonia 2026-2027

09:37

Flash estimate: July's inflation in Estonia was 5.6 percent

09:25

Estonia welcomes Ukraine's move to restore anti-corruption agencies' independence

08:43

Ott Tänak gets Rally Finland off to strong start with stage win

be prepared!

Most Read articles

31.07

Damage from Russia's GPS jamming amounts to over €500,000, Estonia says

31.07

Gallery: Central Tallinn tramway falling apart

31.07

Prime minister: Prices are high because Estonia has too much retail space

31.07

Prime minister: Estonia has no plans to recognize Palestine

31.07

Two die in Tallinn-Tartu highway accident Thursday morning

29.07

Europe does away with 100 ml liquids limit on flights

28.07

29 people injured in Lux Express bus crash

30.07

Estonian bus operator apologizes after crash leaves 29 people injured

31.07

Discounts shrinking on near-expiry date food at Estonian supermarkets

31.07

Gallery: Õllesummer festival kicks off in Tallinn

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo