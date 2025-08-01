Flash estimate: July's inflation in Estonia was 5.6 percent

The harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) also rose by 0.6 percent between June and July this year, the agency reported.

Lauri Veski, team lead of consumer price statistics at Statistics Estonia, said: "Compared with the previous month, we see price increases in all major sectors except for clothing and footwear and food service and accommodation. The price rises were influenced, among other things, by the increase in VAT in July and the excise duties on tobacco and petrol."

The HICP flash estimate will be revised based on the July price data it takes into account the expenditures of tourists, while the consumer price index (CPI) uses weights reflecting the average expenditure structure of Estonian residents only.

July's CPI data is due from Statistics Estonia on 7 August, with the full HICP data to follow on August 19.

Statistics Estonia publishes August's CPI on 5 September, and a press conference coinciding with this will also present analysis of the electricity price index level adjustment and a new model for calculating the electricity price. Statistics Estonia says this model will show the overestimation of the CPI and inflation for 2021–2025 and will indicate what the CPI would be today if the level adjustment had already been made. The final model will be implemented at the beginning of 2026.

More detailed information from Statistics Estonia is available here and here.

