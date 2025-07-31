X!

Petition to lower VAT on food hits 80,000 signatures

The dairy aisle at a Prisma supermarket in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative.
The dairy aisle at a Prisma supermarket in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
A public petition to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) rate on food products has gathered a record-breaking total of more than 80,000 signatures as of Thursday morning.

The public petition, launched on June 30, had gathered 80,538 signatures by the morning of July 31. The signing deadline is August 11, after which the petition will be submitted to the Riigikogu. Until now, the largest petition in Estonia's history was against the introduction of a car tax, which received 65,565 signatures.

As of July 1, Estonia's VAT — including on food products — rose to 24 percent, making it one of the highest rates in the European Union. The petition, initiated on June 30, aims to send a message to the Riigikogu that such a tax burden deepens inequality and puts pressure on consumers' food budgets. The petition was started by food blogger and winner of the first season of MasterChef Estonia, Jana Guzanova.

The Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) and the Center Party have previously called for a reduction in VAT on food, and the Social Democratic Party, now in opposition, later joined the call for support.

Finance Minister Jürgen Ligi (Reform) has stated that VAT on food products cannot be lowered, arguing that it would only benefit retailers.

Kristina Kallas, head of Eesti 200 and Minister of Education and Research, has said the VAT on food cannot be reduced because of state budget impact.

Editor: Urmet Kook, Marcus Turovski

