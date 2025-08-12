Over 98,000 people sign VAT food price reduction petition by deadline

A record 98,580 people have digitally signed a citizens' initiative which calls on the Riigikogu to cut VAT on food products to 10 percent, from its current 24 percent. The petition closed for signatures at midnight Monday.

VAT rose by two percentage points to 24 percent effective from July 1 this year, one of the highest rates EU-wide. Food blogger and winner of MasterChef Eesti season one Jana Guzanova initiated the petition at the end of June, via the rahvaalgatus.ee platform, and it soon became the most-signed citizen's initiative petition ever, outstripping even the petition against the car tax imposed by the government at the start of this year. That petition received 65,565 signatures, a figure which the VAT on food initiative passed in late July.

The petition's creator says it aims to send to the Riigikogu the message that a tax burden of this size heightens inequality and puts great stress on consumers' food budgets.

The threshold number of signatures a petition must garner before it can be passed to the Riigikogu for debate is 1,000, meaning the petition to reduce VAT on food reached nearly 100 times that figure by the time it closed for signatures at midnight on August 11.

The total of 98,580 signatures is also slightly higher than the number of votes the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) received at the March 2023 Riigikogu elections. EKRE polled at 97,966 votes, itself the second-best result by party.

The Center Party and EKRE, along with the Social Democrats (SDE) once the party moved into opposition in March, have all called for a cut in the VAT rate on food.

Finance Minister Jürgen Ligi (Reform) has said that a cut in the rate is not viable, as retailers would simply pocket the difference rather than reduce food prices in line with a VAT cut.

Eesti 200 chair and education minister Kristina Kallas also said VAT on food cannot be reduced, for the reason that the state does not have the budget to do so.

A recent survey commissioned by conservative think-tank the Institute for Societal Studies and conducted by pollsters Norstat found that 84 percent of respondents support lowering the VAT rate on food.

