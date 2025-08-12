X!

Over 98,000 people sign VAT food price reduction petition by deadline

News
A supermarket checkout.
A supermarket checkout. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

A record 98,580 people have digitally signed a citizens' initiative which calls on the Riigikogu to cut VAT on food products to 10 percent, from its current 24 percent. The petition closed for signatures at midnight Monday.

VAT rose by two percentage points to 24 percent effective from July 1 this year, one of the highest rates EU-wide. Food blogger and winner of MasterChef Eesti season one Jana Guzanova initiated the petition at the end of June, via the rahvaalgatus.ee platform, and it soon became the most-signed citizen's initiative petition ever, outstripping even the petition against the car tax imposed by the government at the start of this year. That petition received 65,565 signatures, a figure which the VAT on food initiative passed in late July.

The petition's creator says it aims to send to the Riigikogu the message that a tax burden of this size heightens inequality and puts great stress on consumers' food budgets.

The threshold number of signatures a petition must garner before it can be passed to the Riigikogu for debate is 1,000, meaning the petition to reduce VAT on food reached nearly 100 times that figure by the time it closed for signatures at midnight on August 11.

The total of 98,580 signatures is also slightly higher than the number of votes the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) received at the March 2023 Riigikogu elections. EKRE polled at 97,966 votes, itself the second-best result by party.

The Center Party and EKRE, along with the Social Democrats (SDE) once the party moved into opposition in March, have all called for a cut in the VAT rate on food.

Finance Minister Jürgen Ligi (Reform) has said that a cut in the rate is not viable, as retailers would simply pocket the difference rather than reduce food prices in line with a VAT cut.

Eesti 200 chair and education minister Kristina Kallas also said VAT on food cannot be reduced, for the reason that the state does not have the budget to do so.

A recent survey commissioned by conservative think-tank the Institute for Societal Studies and conducted by pollsters Norstat found that 84 percent of respondents support lowering the VAT rate on food.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Urmet Kook, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:52

Nationwide siren alarm test taking place at 2 p.m. without sound

12:52

Perseids meteor shower peak viewing nights arrive

12:29

Lower food VAT petition author to run for Tallinn City Council on Center Party ticket

12:23

Mirjam Mõttus: Estonians could draw courage from Nurme Farm case

11:55

Researcher: Estonia's bear population hits all time record

11:15

Estonian MP: US has not created conditions for a lasting peace in Ukraine

10:25

Pärnu pursuing new tax aimed at vacation rentals in Estonia's summer hotspot

10:02

Estonia's FM: We must not reward aggression – not in Ukraine or elsewhere

09:34

Center's strong Tallinn rating does not guarantee return to power

08:41

Kaja Kallas: Putin going to Alaska for photo op with Trump, sanctions postponement

be prepared!

Most Read articles

11.08

Woman dies after being hit by bus in central Tallinn

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

11.08

Estonians' donations to Ukraine have dried up in recent years

07:00

Estonia installs gates and roadblocks at 3 Russian border crossings

11.08

Tallinn launching new bus route in September

11.08

Finland charges 3 Eagle S ship officers over broken undersea cables

11.08

Construction companies: Estonia's real estate market expected to stabilize

11.08

Estonia's disability criteria leaving those affected scratching their heads

11.08

Estonian racing driver Paul Aron stands on the threshold of an F1 drive

10.08

Poland detains suspected Estonian human trafficker for three months

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo