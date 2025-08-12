Lower food VAT petition author to run for Tallinn City Council on Center Party ticket

The author of a citizens' initiative to reduce the value-added tax rate on food products, Jana Guzanova, is running in the local government elections for a seat on the Tallinn City Council on the Center Party's list.

"Lowering the value-added tax on food products requires a political decision, which can only happen if a strong team fights for it. Only with the help of a serious political party is there hope of changing the law. The Center Party has long advocated for more affordable food prices and has repeatedly submitted corresponding bills to the Riigikogu. It seems logical that we join forces in this effort," said Jana Guzanova, whose citizens' initiative to reduce VAT on food products collected nearly 100,000 signatures — the most for any citizens' initiative in Estonia.

"A recent survey shows that 84 percent of Estonians and 97 percent of Center Party voters support lowering the VAT on food. To prevent food from becoming a luxury item, most European Union countries have reduced VAT, and Estonia could follow the same path," Guzanova added.

According to Center Party chairman Mihhail Kõlvart, Jana Guzanova has proven that even one person with a strong sense of civic responsibility and a sincere desire to bring about change can achieve a great deal. "Her courage is certainly an example for many others in Estonia. Such overwhelming support shows that high food prices are increasingly affecting families' ability to get by and are adding to economic insecurity," Kõlvart noted.

"There seems to be no end in sight to rising food prices — in July, food became more than 9 percent more expensive," the Center Party leader continued. "The Reform Party-led government does not seem to understand that food is one of people's basic needs and must be accessible. Instead of scrapping the car tax and lowering VAT on food products — steps that would especially improve the situation for low-income earners — the government is planning an income tax reform favoring the wealthy, which will cost €500 million. The Center Party will continue working with Jana Guzanova at every level to ensure better access to essential food and to reduce economic inequality."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!