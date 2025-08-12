X!

Lower food VAT petition author to run for Tallinn City Council on Center Party ticket

News
Jana Guzanova.
Jana Guzanova. Source: Center Party
News

The author of a citizens' initiative to reduce the value-added tax rate on food products, Jana Guzanova, is running in the local government elections for a seat on the Tallinn City Council on the Center Party's list.

"Lowering the value-added tax on food products requires a political decision, which can only happen if a strong team fights for it. Only with the help of a serious political party is there hope of changing the law. The Center Party has long advocated for more affordable food prices and has repeatedly submitted corresponding bills to the Riigikogu. It seems logical that we join forces in this effort," said Jana Guzanova, whose citizens' initiative to reduce VAT on food products collected nearly 100,000 signatures — the most for any citizens' initiative in Estonia.

"A recent survey shows that 84 percent of Estonians and 97 percent of Center Party voters support lowering the VAT on food. To prevent food from becoming a luxury item, most European Union countries have reduced VAT, and Estonia could follow the same path," Guzanova added.

According to Center Party chairman Mihhail Kõlvart, Jana Guzanova has proven that even one person with a strong sense of civic responsibility and a sincere desire to bring about change can achieve a great deal. "Her courage is certainly an example for many others in Estonia. Such overwhelming support shows that high food prices are increasingly affecting families' ability to get by and are adding to economic insecurity," Kõlvart noted.

"There seems to be no end in sight to rising food prices — in July, food became more than 9 percent more expensive," the Center Party leader continued. "The Reform Party-led government does not seem to understand that food is one of people's basic needs and must be accessible. Instead of scrapping the car tax and lowering VAT on food products — steps that would especially improve the situation for low-income earners — the government is planning an income tax reform favoring the wealthy, which will cost €500 million. The Center Party will continue working with Jana Guzanova at every level to ensure better access to essential food and to reduce economic inequality."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:52

Perseids meteor shower peak viewing nights arrive

12:52

Nationwide siren alarm test taking place at 2 p.m. without sound

12:29

Lower food VAT petition author to run for Tallinn City Council on Center Party ticket

12:23

Mirjam Mõttus: Estonians could draw courage from Nurme Farm case

11:55

Researcher: Estonia's bear population hits all time record

11:15

Estonian MP: US has not created conditions for a lasting peace in Ukraine

10:25

Pärnu pursuing new tax aimed at vacation rentals in Estonia's summer hotspot

10:02

Estonia's FM: We must not reward aggression – not in Ukraine or elsewhere

09:34

Center's strong Tallinn rating does not guarantee return to power

08:41

Kaja Kallas: Putin going to Alaska for photo op with Trump, sanctions postponement

be prepared!

Most Read articles

11.08

Woman dies after being hit by bus in central Tallinn

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

11.08

Estonians' donations to Ukraine have dried up in recent years

07:00

Estonia installs gates and roadblocks at 3 Russian border crossings

11.08

Tallinn launching new bus route in September

11.08

Finland charges 3 Eagle S ship officers over broken undersea cables

11.08

Construction companies: Estonia's real estate market expected to stabilize

11.08

Estonia's disability criteria leaving those affected scratching their heads

11.08

Estonian racing driver Paul Aron stands on the threshold of an F1 drive

10.08

Poland detains suspected Estonian human trafficker for three months

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo