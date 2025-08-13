Ratings: Reform-Eesti 200 coalition polling at record low

Support for the governing coalition in Estonia, currently made up of the Reform Party and Eesti 200, is at an all-time low according to one recent poll, and lies just below the rating of the lowest-polling opposition party.

Norstat's weekly survey, conducted on behalf of the Institute for Societal Studies, found 27.4 percent of respondents backing Isamaa, 17.8 percent the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), and 17.6 percent the Center Party.

Isamaa's rating is down 1.6 percentage points compared with a month ago, while EKRE and the Center Party have switched places, though the support for the two parties remains almost equal.

There is currently no clear trend in the rating of the three most supported parties, Norstat said.

Next in the rankings are the Social Democratic Party (SDE) with 14.2 percent, the Reform Party (11 percent), the non-parliamentary Greens (6.5 percent), and Eesti 200 (3.1 percent).

SDE's rating has risen by a total of 3.3 percentage points over the past five weeks, and while it still has the lowest rating of the four opposition parties, SDE this week rated fractionally higher than Reform and Eesti 200 combined. Reform's rating remains at a record low since Norstat started conducting its weekly surveys in January 2019.

The coalition parties together rated at 14.1 percent compared with 77 percent for the opposition parties combined.

Norstat holds its polls on a weekly basis and aggregates the results over the preceding four weeks. The latest survey covers the period July 14 to August 9, when a total of 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age were quizzed.

Norstat says it weights its sample to various socio-demographic indicators, and conducts its poll both online and over the phone.

The next elections are to Estonia's 79 municipalities, in October.

--

