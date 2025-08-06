X!

Ratings: Fall in support for Reform Party has halted

News
The Riigikogu's main debating chamber.
The Riigikogu's main debating chamber. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

A fall in support for the coalition Reform Party has stopped, according to a recent survey, which also shows Isamaa retaining a strong over 10 percentage-point lead over the Center Party and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE).

The survey, conducted by pollsters Norstat on behalf of the conservative think tank the Institute for Societal Studies, gives a 28-percent rating to Isamaa.
Center (17.8 percent) and EKRE (17.2 percent) are practically neck and neck.

Support for these three parties remains essentially unchanged since last week, meaning the fall in Reform's rating has bottomed out.
The Social Democrats polled next highest at 13.4 percent, with only two parties, the non-parliamentary Parempoolsed (6.6 percent) and Eesti 200 (3.4 percent), polling below Reform at 11.3 percent.

Parempoolsed's rating is above the 5-percent threshold required to win seats in a given electoral district; Eesti 200, in office with Reform, falls below that threshold.

SDE has seen the largest change of any party in recent weeks, and its rating has risen by 2.5 percentage points over the past month. Parempoolsed's has risen by 1.9 percentage points over the same period.

The two coalition parties together polled at 14.7 percent, a slight rise on the 14.3 percent seen last week, while the four opposition parties jointly had a rating of 76.4 percent.

Norstat compiles its polls on a weekly basis, aggregating the results over the preceding four weeks. The latest survey covers the period July 7 to August 3, during which time 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age were quizzed, both online and over the phone.

Norstat says it weights its sample in line with various socio-economic indicators.
Norstat excludes voters with no party preference from its calculations of party support proportions, and claims a margin of error in direct proportion to the size of a party by support. So, for instance, results for Isamaa as the most supported party come with a margin of error of +/-1.72 percent, compared with +/-0.7 percent for Eesti 200 as the least supported.

Political scientist: Reform's support fall stops, SDE's rating rises

Commenting on the results, Martin Mölder, associate professor at the University of Tartu's Johan Skytte Institute of Political Studies, noted this week's results show that the Reform Party's four-week average support decline has halted, though not with all demographics.

"The Reform Party's result last week, taken separately, was 14.4 percent, so that halted the drop in their aggregate result. The Reform Party's support fall has stopped among citizens who do not have higher education, while among voters with higher education the fall has not yet stopped. The recent drop has pushed the Reform Party to fifth place, clearly behind SDE," Mölder noted.

This fall in support for Reform has been paralleled by rising support for SDE and Parempoolsed, Mölder went on, with both having gained support primarily among highly educated voters.

The next elections are to local government, in October.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:01

Estonia overcomes Israel in pre-season basketball friendly

13:54

Estonian police ordered to be more diligent with people's personal information

13:43

Health fund chief: I'm sorry that thanking employees offends people's sense of justice

13:22

Nele Peil: The PM is wrong, retail space does not determine food prices

13:01

EKRE leader: Isamaa's main electoral competitors in Tallinn, but also allies

12:37

It's now possible to monitor health of Estonian lakes from space

12:25

PM reiterates call for health fund reshuffle after summer event controversy

10:21

Minister: Health fund summer party issue to be discussed at board meeting

09:58

Elron train drivers refuse to work overtime after pay rise canceled

09:27

EKRE MP demands release of license plate recognition images of him driving

be prepared!

Most Read articles

05.08

President of Israel on official visit to Estonia on Wednesday

05.08

Ministry: 3-hour closure of Tallinn airspace overnight had 'minimal impact'

05.08

Lowering VAT rate to 13% would cost state €245 million

05.08

Prosecutor files embezzlement charges against Slava Ukraini NGO founder Updated

05.08

Filming of new movie set in 1980s Estonia nears completion

08:18

Center chair calls for minister's resignation over 'six-figure' summer event

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

04.08

Estonian festival organizers struggling to land sponsors

04.08

Social Democratic Party MP apologizes after social media post targeting Russians

04.08

Head of supermarket chain: Many Estonians struggling to afford food

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo