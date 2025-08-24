Social Democrats willing to back extraordinary elections

The Social Democratic Party, like Isamaa, Center and EKRE, would be prepared to support extraordinary Riigikogu elections. However, political experts consider the likelihood of such elections taking place to be low.

The government coalition's record-low approval rating has given opposition parties increasing reason to talk about holding extraordinary elections. Previously, Isamaa, the Center Party and EKRE had expressed support for such elections. Now, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) has also confirmed its backing.

"The Social Democrats' position is that Estonia needs a new government," said SDE deputy chair Tanel Kiik. "While the current government holds a parliamentary majority, it clearly no longer has the public's trust. The only correct course of action would be for the prime minister to dissolve this government."

"If it becomes clear that the current composition of the Riigikogu is incapable of forming a new, functional coalition, then I believe holding extraordinary elections cannot be ruled out at all," Kiik added.

According to Isamaa chair Urmas Reinsalu, his party is continuously working on the issue.

"Our efforts involve continuing to influence and appeal to members of parliament on this matter," Reinsalu said, confirming that the party is also engaged in concrete negotiations.

Although local elections do not directly affect the work of the Riigikogu or the government, the opposition sees an opportunity to link the two.

"Of course, it would be rational to hold new elections on the same day as the local elections, simply for reasons of efficiency. Right now, people are primarily concerned with national political decisions and want their voices to be heard on that," Reinsalu said.

According to political journalist Urmas Jaagant, the government as a whole is indeed facing a problem with its extremely low overall support. The results of the local elections are often interpreted as a reflection of national sentiment.

Still, Jaagant does not consider extraordinary elections likely.

"Perhaps it's a bit more likely now than it was during previous discussions on the matter. But I still wouldn't consider it very probable," Jaagant said.

"There are two main scenarios in which it could realistically happen — if the state budget fails to pass or if a new prime minister must be appointed for some reason and that vote fails repeatedly," he added.

Jaagant noted that the government will likely use the state budget as a way to try to boost its approval rating.

