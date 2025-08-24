Tallinn Mayor: Social Democrats and Center only serious choices in the capital

Tallinn Mayor and Social Democratic Party deputy chair Jevgeni Ossinovski said that in the upcoming local elections, the only serious choices are the Social Democrats and the Center Party, but the latter lacks an ambitious vision.

"Tallinn cannot settle for merely being Estonia's strongest municipality — we already are that as the capital city," Social Democrats' mayoral candidate Jevgeni Ossinovski said ahead of the party's Tallinn regional general meeting.

"Tallinn's ambition must be to offer, in every field, at least the best among European capitals — and in some areas, even the best in the world," he added.

According to Ossinovski, Copenhagen could serve as a model for developing Tallinn. "A city where people want to live, where businesses invest and where a world-class living environment goes hand in hand with fair and democratic governance," Ossinovski said.

The Social Democrats' lead candidate said that in the upcoming elections, the only serious choices are the Social Democrats and the Center Party, but the latter lacks an ambitious vision. "[Mihhail] Kõlvart's vision of city governance boils down to mowing the lawns and fixing playgrounds. That is suitable for a city district government's work plan, but Estonia's capital deserves much more," Ossinovski remarked.

"Our goal is not only to be the best in Estonia or the Baltics, but to aim higher," he added. According to him, it is from this ambition that the Social Democrats have built their Tallinn election platform, centered on three main themes: affordable housing, quality education close to home and Europe's best public transportation.

