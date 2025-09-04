Motion of no confidence against Tallinn Mayor Ossinovski fails

The Center Party and EKRE initiated the no-confidence motion against Ossinovski, accusing him of poor management culture and disorder in public procurement. After a debate on Thursday, the motion was rejected.

Fifty-three council members were present at the session, with 26 absent. Thirty council members voted in favor of the no-confidence motion, three voted against. One abstained and 12 council members did not participate in the vote.

The Reform Party Tallinn leadership met on Tuesday and unanimously agreed that its city council faction should not participate in the vote of no confidence against Ossinovski.

"The Reform Party believes that the mayor has a lot to answer for, but the no-confidence motion by the Center Party and EKRE has been put forward with the aim of causing confusion before the local elections. We do not wish to participate in these types of games," said Maris Lauri, a member of the Reform Party's Tallinn leadership group and the party's mayoral candidate.

"The members of the group will make their decision on Thursday, but in the past, the group has followed the position of the board," Lauri added.

---

