Conservative People's Party to take "EKRE Of Course" slogan to local elections

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) unveiled its slogan and platform for the upcoming local government elections on Sunday. EKRE's campaign slogan is "EKRE Of Course."

"At the upcoming elections, voters have a chance to kill two birds with one stone: help elect principled, patriotic and commonsense EKRE representatives to their local councils, and at the same time punish the Reform Party, the Social Democrats and Eesti 200 for introducing a car tax, raising VAT, income, land and excise taxes, legalizing same-sex marriage and bringing immigrants into the country. Under no circumstances should anyone vote for electoral alliances, which are used by failed local exploiters to hide," the party announced.

In its press release, EKRE promises well-paying jobs and to roll back price increases.

"We are committed to improving people's livelihoods and living standards year by year. To achieve that, tax and price hikes must be curbed. Local governments must reduce bureaucracy in planning and business to help create jobs," the EKRE platform states.

EKRE specifically highlighted its promise to cut the land tax. The party also pledges to oppose the development of wind farms and solar parks.

EKRE further promises to repeal the car tax. "The car tax introduced by the Reform Party, the Social Democrats and Eesti 200 must be scrapped. Fuel excise duties must be lowered. The harassment of drivers through restrictions and deliberately created traffic jams must end! Instead of targeting drivers, public transport must be made to function properly," the platform reads.

However, Estonia's vehicle tax, as well as motor fuel excise duties, fall out of the scope of the October local government council elections.

The party also emphasized support for families with children. "To resolve Estonia's demographic crisis, both the central government and every local municipality must work to ensure the best possible conditions for young families to raise children. In municipalities governed by us, we will introduce a €1,500 birth grant for every child."

"Our support is primarily in rural areas — Western Estonia, Central Estonia, Southern Estonia. I have no concerns there at all," said EKRE chairman Martin Helme. "It's more difficult for us in larger cities like Tallinn and Tartu, for objective reasons. In those places, we need to work harder to get the results we're aiming for. We're one of the few parties systematically building our presence in Ida-Viru County. We can't leave the municipalities of Ida-Viru to the Center Party or to the Russians. The most pro-Estonian party must also be present in Jõhvi, Sillamäe and Kohtla-Järve," the EKRE leader also noted.

