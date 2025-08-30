X!

Controversial health event cleared to be held at Estonian parliament building

Toompea Castle, the seat of the Riigikogu.
Toompea Castle, the seat of the Riigikogu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
A controversial health conference partly backed by Conservative People's Party of Estonia MPs will go ahead at the Riigikogu in September despite objections from other MPs.

The European Conference of Health and Human Rights, featuring U.S. Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and several prominent Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) MPs, is being organized by the World Council for Health Estonia, a local branch of a global anti-vaccine and pseudo-medical network.

The Board of the Riigikogu said this week there is no basis to restrict lawmakers' right to initiate discussions, even if controversial, after receiving inquiries from individuals and interest groups about the conference, which lists EKRE MPs among its organizers and speakers.

The Board also reviewed whether the event could be considered partisan or commercial but concluded MPs' free mandate should not be curtailed.

Concerns had arisen after organizers initially advertised paid tickets to the event. The Chancellery of the Riigikogu said Friday it had received confirmation the two-day event will now be free, and references to ticket sales have been removed from the conference website.

The Chancellery emphasized it will not take a position on the conference's content and noted that MPs and other Riigikogu bodies are free to debate the issue as they see fit.

Responsibility for the program rests solely with the organizers, it added.

Prominent anti-vaccine speakers

The European Conference of Health and Human Rights claims to bring together leaders, researchers, healthcare professionals and policymakers to discuss post-COVID-19 health issues.

Key speakers at the conference include U.S. Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr., World Council for Health cofounder Tess Lawrie and former American cardiologist Peter McCullough, all of whom are associated with anti-vaccine and controversial COVID-related claims, as well as EKRE MPs Anti Poolamets, Martin Helme and Varro Vooglaid.

The global network is affiliated with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s nonprofit activist group Children's Health Defense (CHD), known mainly for its anti-vaccine advocacy.

Editor: Mari Peegel, Aili Vahtla

