Ratings: Isamaa retains clear lead, Reform and Eesti 200 in the doldrums

EKRE chair Martin Helme, Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu and Center Party leader Mihhail Kõlvart.
EKRE chair Martin Helme, Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu and Center Party leader Mihhail Kõlvart. Source: Anna-Maria Kurrel/ERR
Opposition party Isamaa remains the most supported party in Estonia according to a recent survey, while support for the Reform-Eesti 200 coalition remains low.

The latest weekly poll by Norstat, conducted on behalf of conservative think tank the Institute of Societal Studies, found Isamaa polled at 28.1 percent, trailed by the Center Party (17.5 percent) and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE, 17.4 percent).

Isamaa retains a more than 10 percentage-point lead over the neck-and-neck Center and EKRE.

The Social Democrats (SDE), also in opposition, polled at 14 percent, followed by the coalition Reform Party at 11.6 percent.

The non-parliamentary Parempoolsed party picked up 6.4 percent of support, ahead of Eesti 200 (2.7 percent).

A total of 14.3 percent of respondents supported the two coalition parties combined compared with 77 percent of respondents who picked one of the four Riigikogu opposition parties.

Norstat conducts its polls on a weekly basis and aggregates the results over the preceding four weeks. The latest ratings cover the period July 21 to August 17, when 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age were quizzed.

Once per month Norstat also asks respondents for their opinion on the performance of the government and prime minister. In the latest survey, 20 percent of respondents found the government to be doing its work "very well" or "quite well," compared with 76 percent who found the government is performing "quite poorly" or "very poorly" (a rise from 72 percent on July 23).

For the prime minister alone, while 15 percent of respondents approved of his performance (down from 18 percent in late July), 68 percent of respondents said they did not (up from 61 percent in late July).

In both cases these are the lowest levels of support since Norstat regularly started asking the performance question, nearly four years ago.

The next elections are to Estonia's 79 local municipalities, on October 19.

--

Editor: Karin Koppel, Andrew Whyte

