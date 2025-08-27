X!

Parempoolsed reach all-time high party support rating

News
Parempoolsed chair Lavly Perling.
Parempoolsed chair Lavly Perling. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The non-parliamentary Parempoolsed party polled at 6.8 percent according to the latest Norstat survey, the highest the party has rated with Norstat since the party was founded in 2022.

Based on the latest results of the survey conducted by pollsters Norstat on behalf of think tank the Institute for Societal Studies, 27.4 percent pledged their support for Isamaa, 18.1 percent backed the Center Party with the Conservative People's Party of Estonia just behind at 17.5 percent.

The lead of Isamaa in first place over the Centre Party in second place is 9.3 percentage points, and EKRE in third place is 0.6 percentage points behind the Centre Party.

These did not represent significant changes on the previous week's results.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) came next with 13.1 percent support, followed by the Reform Party on 11.9 percent, and the non-parliamentary Parempoolsed at 6.8 percent, above the 5 percent threshold required to win seats under Estonia's d'Hondt system of proportional representation, as noted an all-time high for the party. Eesti 200 polled at 2.6 percent, below the threshold.

A total of 14.5 percent of respondents backed the two coalition parties combined — Reform and Eesti 200, while 76.1 percent picked one of the four opposition parties: Center, SDE, EKRE, or Isamaa.

Norstat compiles its polls on a weekly basis and aggregates the results over the preceding four weeks. The latest survey covers the period July 28 to August 24, during which time 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age were quizzed.

The local elections take place on October 19.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:21

Bank cards can now double as bus passes in Tartu

16:52

Ott Tänak: Paraguay WRC rally new for all of us

16:52

Statistics Estonia incorrectly calculated Q2 salary data Updated

16:07

Composer Anna Pärt followed in grandfather Arvo's footsteps from age six

15:55

Gallery: Overnight rainfall floods summer houses near Narva

15:30

SDE member on being made responsible for car tax: This is ridiculous

15:25

Bank of Estonia expert: Cause for concern over Estonia's fiscal situation

14:51

Entry bans placed on five more pig farms in Estonia amid ASF epidemic

14:47

Gallery: Latvia's 'Flow' brings its Oscar to Estonia for Baltic Film Days Updated

14:29

Bank of Estonia estimates Q2 average salary rose by 6%

be prepared!

Most Read articles

26.08

Suspected Ukrainian combat drone parts found in Estonian field Updated

26.08

Russia transfers pension money to Estonia after 9 month delay

16:52

Statistics Estonia incorrectly calculated Q2 salary data Updated

26.08

Local resident: I heard something fly over the house and then an explosion Updated

09:20

Estonians want fewer children and later in life, study shows Updated

26.08

Tõnis Saarts: How Lithuania overtook Estonia

26.08

Tallinn greenlights detailed plan for new US embassy complex

26.08

Prime minister: Budget forecast suggests €800 million surplus

26.08

Estonian court hands dual citizen FSB collaborator 3-year prison sentence

25.08

Estonia celebrates Night of Ancient Bonfires on August 30

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo