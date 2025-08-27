Parempoolsed reach all-time high party support rating

The non-parliamentary Parempoolsed party polled at 6.8 percent according to the latest Norstat survey, the highest the party has rated with Norstat since the party was founded in 2022.

Based on the latest results of the survey conducted by pollsters Norstat on behalf of think tank the Institute for Societal Studies, 27.4 percent pledged their support for Isamaa, 18.1 percent backed the Center Party with the Conservative People's Party of Estonia just behind at 17.5 percent.

The lead of Isamaa in first place over the Centre Party in second place is 9.3 percentage points, and EKRE in third place is 0.6 percentage points behind the Centre Party.

These did not represent significant changes on the previous week's results.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) came next with 13.1 percent support, followed by the Reform Party on 11.9 percent, and the non-parliamentary Parempoolsed at 6.8 percent, above the 5 percent threshold required to win seats under Estonia's d'Hondt system of proportional representation, as noted an all-time high for the party. Eesti 200 polled at 2.6 percent, below the threshold.

A total of 14.5 percent of respondents backed the two coalition parties combined — Reform and Eesti 200, while 76.1 percent picked one of the four opposition parties: Center, SDE, EKRE, or Isamaa.

Norstat compiles its polls on a weekly basis and aggregates the results over the preceding four weeks. The latest survey covers the period July 28 to August 24, during which time 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age were quizzed.

The local elections take place on October 19.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!