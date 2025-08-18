Tanel Kiik: Why has the government lost the people's trust?

When people are led to believe that the government is smarter than the public and businesses, and that it alone knows what must be done, it breeds defiance rather than trust. Tanel Kiik lays out five reasons why the government's actions — or rather, inaction — have eroded public confidence.

Virtually all polls show that the rating of Kristen Michal's government has dropped to its lowest level yet, with only every seventh Estonian supporting the ruling parties. This is no one-off fluctuation either, but a deepening crisis of trust.

The people of Estonia feel the government does not listen, nor is it able to offer up good solutions for improving their lives and restoring economic growth. However, we have not arrived in this situation overnight. Allow me to give five key examples of how the government's actions, or lack thereof, have gradually eroded the public's trust.

1. Disregard for people's coping

High inflation and back-to-back tax hikes have hit those with modest incomes hardest. At the same time, the government has not taken a single step to support less fortunate families and the elderly.

For example, while almost all EU members have a lower VAT rate on food products, the Estonian government is trying to even avoid having a relevant debate. Instead, the prime minister suddenly discovered that we have too much retail space, apparently meaning that food prices are out of the government's hands.

Or how the Social Democrats' proposal to increase the subsistence level (on which the subsistence benefit depends — ed.), unchanged for three years, was rejected during the reading of the 2025 supplementary state budget. It would have provided at least some relief to those struggling the most today.

2. Ministers' arrogant rhetoric

During difficult times in security and economic terms, people expect clear decisions, but also honest explanations and empathy from the government. Unfortunately, the government's rhetoric rather paints a picture where the initiatives of the opposition and the public are not taken seriously and are rather seen as bothersome for the powers that be.

Leading Reform Party politicians too often come across preachy, demonstrating a level of alienation from voters. When the people are told that the government is wiser than the people and entrepreneurs, and the only ones who know what needs to be done, it breeds defiance rather than trust. While the statements of Finance Minister Jürgen Ligi (Reform) are without a doubt the most visible, other government ministers aren't exactly brimming with empathy either.

3. Failed government repairs

This spring's cabinet overhaul, or the ousting of the Social Democrats, was supposed to breathe new life into the government and boost the ruling parties' ratings, according to the Reform Party's plan. In truth, the opposite happened, as both the prime minister and the entire government's trustworthiness has suffered.

This was predictable in that both the Reform Party and Eesti 200 represent a similar worldview, only covering a narrow section of society. New ministerial appointments also failed to yield real change or new energy. After several months in the works, the coalition agreement ended up a largely noncommittal text that doesn't include a single new idea for delivering Estonia from its economic crisis or supporting people's coping.

4. Endless tax debate and uncertainty

Upon taking office, Prime Minister Kristen Michal promised that tax and other necessary decisions would be made all at once, after which the "tax festival would be packed up." The reality has been just the opposite.

A new planned tax idea is unveiled virtually every other month. In spring, plans for a tax on corporate profits were abandoned and a temporary defense tax replaced with permanent VAT and income tax hikes. Car tax exemptions have been in the works for months, while there's now talk of canceling the planned income tax hike or perhaps slashing the basic exemption.

This has left both people and companies confused, because no one is able to keep up with which decisions have already been taken and which are just someone's errant thoughts. The economy needs predictability and stability, while the government keeps manufacturing new uncertainty, holding back investments and hurting the public's confidence.

5. The Reform Party's summer theater in Tallinn

The final push came courtesy of the Reform Party's chaotic performances in Tallinn this summer. In early July, Reform threatened to express loss of confidence in Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE), the party then returned to the coalition, only to leave again later that same month. Only recently, Reform wanted to set up Urmas Sõõrumaa as its mayoral candidate, while they've no reverted to Maris Lauri. At one time, cooperating with the Center Party was inevitable, while it has by now been ruled out completely.

Reform's Tallinn twitching has undermined the party's credibility nationwide, because only a few people can believe such maneuvers were undertaken without the approval of the chairman and board.

Lacking a clear plan is exacerbating the crisis

The government still seems to lack a plan for exiting the deadlock. Instead, efforts are made to look for enemies, with the opposition, the press or the Institute of Economic Research and entrepreneurs blamed one after the other. The government is attempting to unhitch itself from responsibility in a situation where a minister's role instead grows in a crisis. This lack of a clear plan also means that distrust and disappointment in society are only going to get worse.

Estonia needs a government that understands people's concerns, explains its decisions honestly and offers up a credible vision. Unfortunately, we're seeing zero out of three today.

I don't know whether the best solution would be extraordinary elections or forming an expert government transcending parties until the next general elections. What is clear is that the Reform Party and Eesti 200 do not have a mandate from the Estonian people to stay the current course.

