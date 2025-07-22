X!

Survey: Tallinn political crisis deals heavy blow to Reform's rating

News
Jevgeni Ossinovski and Pärtel-Peeter Pere after the vote of no-confidence.
Jevgeni Ossinovski and Pärtel-Peeter Pere after the vote of no-confidence. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Tallinn's summer political rollercoaster is also reflected in the capital's residents' party preferences. Reform's ratings have fallen to 10 percent, while SDE's have surged, according to the latest survey by Kantar Emor.

Nationally, Isamaa was the most popular party in July with 22 percent support. However, the party's rating has seen a slight decline in recent months, the polling firm noted.

The Center Party follows on 17 percent and SDE has risen to third place with 16 percent. In recent months, the party's rating was around 12 percent.

EKRE is the fourth most popular party with 15 percent, followed by Reform on 14 percent.

Non-parliamentary party Parempoolsed comes in sixth place. The party's support has hovered between eight and nine percent over the last five months.

The remaining parties' ratings are below the 5 percent electoral threshold.

Additionally, 27 percent of respondents did not choose any party.

Reform Party in Tallinn floored by its own move

At the end of June and beginning of July, media attention was focused on developments in the Tallinn city government.

Kantar Emor notes that Reform's activities, which were at the center of the crisis, received predominantly critical media coverage. This was seen preferences of residents in the capital.

Reform's rating in Tallinn fell to 10 percent in July. In the previous months, it was measured at between 14-18 percent.

The pollster said the political turbulence in the capital and the subsequent media coverage boosted SDE Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski's profile. He also managed to preserve the existing coalition in Tallinn, which contributed to his party's rise in ratings both in the capital and elsewhere in Estonia.

Center is by far the most popular party in Tallinn, with a rating of 30 percent. SDE follows on 20 percent, up from 12 percent last month. Isamaa's support has dropped from 17 percent to 14 percent over the last month.

The Reform Party is fourth with 10 percent, EKRE is fifth with nine percent support, Parempoolsed is on 8 percent. Support for Eesti 200 in the capital remains at 4 percent, below the electoral threshold.

Kantar Emor surveyed 1,592 eligible voters across Estonia via web and phone interviews from July 10 to 17. With this sample size, the maximum margin of error is ±2.1 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Mirjam Mäekivi

Related

watch live

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:25

PPA reinstates senior police official's contract after court acquittals

15:44

Drinking stations for thirsty hedgehogs open in Tallinn

15:06

Lifeguards to be mandatory at Estonian swimming pools, aqua parks from 2026

14:26

Reform Party: Eesti 200 went back on Tallinn kindergarten fees vote pledge

13:53

Survey: Tallinn political crisis deals heavy blow to Reform's rating

13:25

Ukraine appoints new ambassador to Estonia

12:49

Estonian pole vaulter sets new U18 world record om Skopje

11:54

Newspapers criticize parties' political infighting in Tallinn

11:33

Environmental Board: Last year's wild boar culling quota set too low

10:56

Tallinn mayor: Center Party used kindergarten vote to hit back at Reform

be prepared!

Most Read articles

20.07

Majority of Tallinn's 4th grade students fail Estonian tests after first transition year

09:45

Experts split over introducing property tax in Estonia

21.07

Estonia's police reintroduce 'cooling-off' stops for speeders

21.07

Deputy mayor resigns after Tallinn votes against abolishing kindergarden fees Updated

16.05

Ukrainians demonstrate inefficiency of yesterday's war at Siil exercise

21.07

Russian Cultural Center groups condemn Tallinn's merger plan

08:29

Swimmers defy Tallinn's Inglirand Beach ban

21.07

Mustamäe's oldest apartment blocks undergoing innovative renovation

21.07

Tallinn votes to clear snow from all streets in the capital

10:37

Narva resident handed 6.5 year prison sentence for espionage, violating sanctions

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo