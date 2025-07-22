Survey: Tallinn political crisis deals heavy blow to Reform's rating

Tallinn's summer political rollercoaster is also reflected in the capital's residents' party preferences. Reform's ratings have fallen to 10 percent, while SDE's have surged, according to the latest survey by Kantar Emor.

Nationally, Isamaa was the most popular party in July with 22 percent support. However, the party's rating has seen a slight decline in recent months, the polling firm noted.

The Center Party follows on 17 percent and SDE has risen to third place with 16 percent. In recent months, the party's rating was around 12 percent.

EKRE is the fourth most popular party with 15 percent, followed by Reform on 14 percent.

Non-parliamentary party Parempoolsed comes in sixth place. The party's support has hovered between eight and nine percent over the last five months.

The remaining parties' ratings are below the 5 percent electoral threshold.

Additionally, 27 percent of respondents did not choose any party.

Reform Party in Tallinn floored by its own move

At the end of June and beginning of July, media attention was focused on developments in the Tallinn city government.

Kantar Emor notes that Reform's activities, which were at the center of the crisis, received predominantly critical media coverage. This was seen preferences of residents in the capital.

Reform's rating in Tallinn fell to 10 percent in July. In the previous months, it was measured at between 14-18 percent.

The pollster said the political turbulence in the capital and the subsequent media coverage boosted SDE Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski's profile. He also managed to preserve the existing coalition in Tallinn, which contributed to his party's rise in ratings both in the capital and elsewhere in Estonia.

Center is by far the most popular party in Tallinn, with a rating of 30 percent. SDE follows on 20 percent, up from 12 percent last month. Isamaa's support has dropped from 17 percent to 14 percent over the last month.

The Reform Party is fourth with 10 percent, EKRE is fifth with nine percent support, Parempoolsed is on 8 percent. Support for Eesti 200 in the capital remains at 4 percent, below the electoral threshold.

Kantar Emor surveyed 1,592 eligible voters across Estonia via web and phone interviews from July 10 to 17. With this sample size, the maximum margin of error is ±2.1 percent.

