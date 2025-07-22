Reform Party leaves Tallinn coalition

The Reform Party left the Tallinn city government coalition on Tuesday evening, the day after a failed vote to abolish kindergarten fees in the capital. The party said it is impossible to fulfill pledges made to voters.

The decision was made at an extraordinary meeting of its board and city council group.

"We are moving to the opposition and will not initiate a no-confidence motion against the mayor. Let there be a minority government. We will support in opposition reasonable initiatives from the city government, if any should come. By reasonable, we mean we will weigh up whether this has any use, sense, or benefit for the city's people," Reform's Tallinn faction leader Pärtel-Peeter Pere, who resigned following the vote, told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"Cooperation in the city government is not working, and under the mayor's leadership the coalition is not functioning as a working team, as yesterday's council session also proved. Agreements have not held, and the central pledge – the abolition of kindergarten fees – was not fulfilled. Children and families have been let down and trust betrayed," he continued.

"If the coalition does not allow for substantive work, it must be done in the opposition honestly and with integrity. We are not clinging to our positions, but will work in the opposition, supporting decisions that are in the interests of Tallinn residents," Pere said.

He added that Reform has no intention of cooperating with opposition parties, Center and EKRE, while in opposition.

Jevgeni Ossinovski and Pärtel-Peeter Pere after the vote of no-confidence. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

In addition to Pere, Deputy Mayor Viljar Jaamu, Pirita District Mayor Doris Raudsepp, and City Center District Mayor Sander Andla will resign from their positions. The party has 17 members on the 79-seat council.

Mayor of Tallinn Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) wrote on his social media that the Reform Party's decision to leave the coalition is understandable.

"We agreed between the four parties a few weeks ago that when the coalition cooperation resumes, several decisions will be made together. At yesterday's council session, almost all these were adopted, except for the kindergarten fee bill, important to the Reform Party. Just as the Reform Party had done a month ago, Eesti 200 opted yesterday to break a previously made agreement and think only of their own ratings. The agreement to restore the coalition did not hold yesterday. That is a cold fact. In this way, Reform Party's decision is understandable," he wrote.

Despite this, Reform's decision was not the right thing to do, Ossinovski continued: "A year ago, four parties jointly took responsibility to govern the city of Tallinn through to the elections. In my opinion, those parties should carry that responsibility through to the end, not flee to the opposition, but that is their decision, one which must be accepted."

The Isamaa-SDE-Eesti 200 coalition will now carry on as a minority government until the local elections in October. This means it will be tricky to pass new legislation without support from the opposition.

"I am ready for constructive cooperation with the Reform Party in the city council," he said. "The situation is new for everyone, but we will try to ensure stable governance until the end of the term," the mayor added.

Tallinn City Council building. Source: Anna Urakhchina

Background

Monday's vote ended in a 37-37 tie, with Isamaa, SDE and Reform voting for the measure and Eesti 200, EKRE and Center voting against. Forty votes were needed for a majority.

Reform and SDE blame Eesti 200, but party chair Kristina Kallas said no agreement was made. She said Eesti 200 always planned to vote against the policy.

The current kindergarten fee is around €50 per child per month. It was reduced by the coalition from approximately €70 a month on April 1.

The policy split the coalition in June, after Reform and Center announced they planned to scrap the payment on the same day. The other members of the coalition accused the two parties of creating a new agreement.

In late June, Reform was temporarily expelled from the coalition after the party put forward a motion of no confidence in Ossinovski as mayor. Reform rejoined the coalition in early July after backing down on the motion.

The Reform–Eesti 200–SDE–Isamaa Tallinn coalition entered office in April 2024, ending nearly two decades of Center Party rule in the capital.

Reform's plan to scrap the fee was seen as a way to improve its flagging poll ratings. However, the move has been a disaster for the party, which is now polling at 10 percent in the capital.

Newspapers were scathing of Reform's actions on Tuesday.

