X!

Tallinn unlikely to appoint new deputy mayors following Reform exit

News
Tallinn City Government press conference (L-R: Aleksei Jašin (Eesti 200), Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform), Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE), Karl Sander Kase (Isamaa). Pere resigned on July 21, with the rest of his party following suit the next day.
Tallinn City Government press conference (L-R: Aleksei Jašin (Eesti 200), Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform), Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE), Karl Sander Kase (Isamaa). Pere resigned on July 21, with the rest of his party following suit the next day. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Tallinn city government is not likely to appoint new deputy mayors following the departure of the Reform Party from office earlier this week, instead dividing their duties among remaining officials, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Reform had two deputy mayors in Tallinn, since the coalition with the Social Democrats (SDE), Eesti 200 and Isamaa entered office in April 2024. The party's two Tallinn district elders will be replaced by administrative secretaries on a temporary basis.

As a coalition with a minority at the 79-seat Tallinn city council and with the local elections less than three months away, the capital's government in the capital is not setting major tasks for itself.

Deputy Mayor Madle Lippus (SDE) said that discussions lie ahead with the remaining parties in the coalition, Isamaa and Eesti 200, on how to proceed.

"Most probably we will not appoint new deputy mayors to those positions, but will divide them among the existing members of the city government. How exactly – this we have not discussed yet," Lippus said.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Madle Lippus (SDE). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Agreements will still need to be reached on the remaining significant draft bills, Lippus noted, listing these as the capital's budgetary strategy and its second supplementary budget for this year.

Reform Party Tallinn district board member and Riigikogu MP Õnne Pillak said her party will submit its own proposals to the supplementary budget, from opposition, and this includes hiking kindergarten teachers' wages.

As for scrapping kindergarten fees, the Reform Party policy at the heart of the coalition rift and eventual departure of her party from city government, Pillak said this cannot go ahead between now and October.

The Tallinn city government dismissed the district governors from the Reform Party

A city government meeting held on Wednesday saw Reform Party district elders Sander Andla (Kesklinn) and Doris Raudsepp (Pirita) released from office, as a formality following their party leaving the coalition.

Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) thanked the pair for their work, noting "important reforms have been carried out in cooperation with them to improve the efficiency of services offered to people, and it has also been possible to reduce the number of officials and save taxpayers' money," during their time in the roles.

To ensure continuity in day-to-day district management, non-political temporary replacements have been appointed until new district governors are found. These are administrative secretary Jannu Kuusik (Kesklinn) and administrative secretary Leeles Lilleorg (Pirita).

Former deputy mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere resigned on Monday, one day before Reform left the Tallinn coalition and following the defeat of the vote on axing kindergarten fees in the capital.

Pere's official powers ended on Wednesday and those responsibilities will be taken on via a separate decision from the mayor.

The other Reform Party deputy mayor, Viljar Jaamu, who holds the city property portfolio, is expected to tender his resignation in the next few days, and remains in the post until then.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

Related

watch live

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:29

Electric scooter accidents fall during first 6 months of 2024

15:55

Tartu psychiatric clinic seeing uptick in emergency patients with alcohol problems

15:43

MP once again flies Soviet Estonian flag from Old Town building Updated

15:28

Merko will not take sand and gravel quarry permission rejection to court

14:43

Russia's new jammer increases GPS interference on Estonia's eastern border

14:12

Lawyer: Ministry's reasons for rejecting ISS oversight 'demagoguery'

13:29

Prime minister apologises to Reform Party voters for Tallinn coalition crisis

13:25

TV commentator: Tallinn made very clever use of 1980 Moscow Olympic regatta

12:46

Estonia's smaller island dwellers concerned about permanent resident definition

12:06

ERR in the US as 85 years of the Welles Declaration marked

be prepared!

Most Read articles

23.07

Three children hospitalized after bathing at Tallinn's Inglirand beach

23.07

Marek Kohv: Dispelling the 'Is Narva Next?' narrative

23.07

Petition to cut VAT on food in Estonia picks up record 70,000 signatures

15:43

MP once again flies Soviet Estonian flag from Old Town building Updated

23.07

Estonia's tourism agency: IShowSpeed's team told us he has no plans to visit Russia

22.07

Swimmers defy Tallinn's Inglirand Beach ban

23.07

Passenger car sales have dropped significantly compared to 2024

08:26

Planned billion-euro Pärnu methanol plant scrapped

21.07

Tallinn votes to clear snow from all streets in the capital

22.07

Drinking stations for thirsty hedgehogs open in Tallinn

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo