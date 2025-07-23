Tallinn votes to merge Russian Cultural Center with other institutions

Tallinn City Council voted in favor of ending the operations of the Russian Cultural Center and Salme Cultural Center and merging them with other institutes in the capital.

The aim of the reorganization is to modernize the structure and services of Tallinn's cultural centers and to ensure unified management and development, the city government says.

Forty council members voted in favor of the draft, while 33 were opposed. Council members from the Center Party and EKRE voted against it.

Igor Gräzin from the Reform Party remained impartial. Jaak Juske from the Social Democrats did not vote.

The rental services for the premises and inventory of the Russian Cultural Center and Salme Cultural Center in Kalamaja will be transferred to the Tallinn Creative Hub Foundation.

Salme Cultural Center. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Hobby activities at the current Russian Cultural Center building at Mere puiestee 5 will continue and will initially be organized by the Tallinn Department of Culture and Sports.

The rental service for the current Salme Center building at Kopli tänav 93 will be transferred, along with the corresponding staff position, to the Põhja-Tallinn District Government.

As a result of the changes, the city will be better able to allocate resources to the development of core services and improve the organizational capacity of cultural activities, the City Council's press representative stated.

The decision to proceed with the merger of the centers was made by the Tallinn City Government at the beginning of June.

In the future, the Russian Cultural Center is expected to be renamed the Mere Cultural Center.

More than a dozen creative groups appealed the decision in a public statement earlier this week.

