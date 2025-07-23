X!

Tallinn votes to merge Russian Cultural Center with other institutions

News
Russian Cultural Center.
Russian Cultural Center. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Tallinn City Council voted in favor of ending the operations of the Russian Cultural Center and Salme Cultural Center and merging them with other institutes in the capital.

The aim of the reorganization is to modernize the structure and services of Tallinn's cultural centers and to ensure unified management and development, the city government says.  

Forty council members voted in favor of the draft, while 33 were opposed. Council members from the Center Party and EKRE voted against it.

Igor Gräzin from the Reform Party remained impartial. Jaak Juske from the Social Democrats did not vote.

The rental services for the premises and inventory of the Russian Cultural Center and Salme Cultural Center in Kalamaja will be transferred to the Tallinn Creative Hub Foundation.

Salme Cultural Center. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Hobby activities at the current Russian Cultural Center building at Mere puiestee 5 will continue and will initially be organized by the Tallinn Department of Culture and Sports.

The rental service for the current Salme Center building at Kopli tänav 93 will be transferred, along with the corresponding staff position, to the Põhja-Tallinn District Government.

As a result of the changes, the city will be better able to allocate resources to the development of core services and improve the organizational capacity of cultural activities, the City Council's press representative stated.

The decision to proceed with the merger of the centers was made by the Tallinn City Government at the beginning of June.

In the future, the Russian Cultural Center is expected to be renamed the Mere Cultural Center.

More than a dozen creative groups appealed the decision in a public statement earlier this week.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Aleksander Krjukov

Related

watch live

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:25

Passenger car sales have dropped significantly compared to 2024

17:00

Former minister elected board member of Ukraine's state reconstruction agency

16:35

EIS: IShowSpeed's team told us he has no plans to visit Russia

16:00

Tallinn to sell city-owned stake in Coop Bank

15:35

Tallinn mayor: The summer political crisis in Tallinn 'unbelievable nonsense'

15:01

HeadRead 2025: Édouard Louis on class, identity, and politics

14:29

Psychologist: Requirement to work in office must be properly explained

13:53

Tallinn votes to merge Russian Cultural Center with other institutions

13:28

Three children hospitalized after bathing at Tallinn's Inglirand beach

12:55

Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds to undergo redevelopment

be prepared!

Most Read articles

22.07

Drinking stations for thirsty hedgehogs open in Tallinn

22.07

Experts split over introducing property tax in Estonia

08:21

Petition to cut VAT on food in Estonia picks up record 70,000 signatures

22.07

Swimmers defy Tallinn's Inglirand Beach ban

09:50

MP once again flies Soviet Estonian flag from Old Town building

22.07

Narva resident handed 6.5 year prison sentence for espionage, violating sanctions

10:55

Marek Kohv: Dispelling the 'Is Narva Next?' narrative

22.07

Reform Party leaves Tallinn coalition

13:28

Three children hospitalized after bathing at Tallinn's Inglirand beach

22.07

Estonian National Opera cuts ties with conductor José Cura over Russia links

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo