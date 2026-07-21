Stalin-era ceiling mural covered up at Tallinn cultural center

A Stalinist-era mural on the ceiling of the theater at Tallinn's Mere Cultural Center has been covered up and a hammer and sickle emblem taken down as efforts to remove Soviet symbols in Estonia's public spaces continue.

The mural, which glorifies the Soviet military, is now preserved and hidden under a white cover.

The hammer and sickle emblem, which previously hung above the stage, will go on display later this year in an exhibition space at the venue.

The work has been carried out over the last two weeks, Mere Cultural Center Director Kert Talistu told Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" evening news show.

"The five-pointed stars on the first balcony were covered with rosettes, and in the same way the entire stage apron was covered with rosettes. The symbolism depicting the hammer and sickle was removed from the stage apron, and the stage apron has now also been restored. And the ceiling mural has for now been covered with a white stretch ceiling," Talistu said.

One of the conditions set by the Heritage Board was that the mural would be fully preserved in good condition. Talistu said different visuals can now be projected onto the area.

"We now have these innovative technical possibilities, and this certainly gives us added value," said the director of the cultural centre.

Talistu said history will not be thrown into the trash: "A museum room will be created at the Mere Cultural Centre, where the hammer and sickle removed from above the stage will be displayed."

Estonia has been removing Soviet era memorials and graves from public space following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Last year, the Soviet emblem was removed from the Mere Cultural Center, which was previously known as the Russian Cultural Center.

Estonia was occupied by the Soviet Union for almost 50 years between 1940 and 1991.

The Soviet emblem during removal work at the Russian Cultural Center in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

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