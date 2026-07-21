X!

Stalin-era ceiling mural covered up at Tallinn cultural center

News
A soviet era ceiling mural and other details were covered up at the Mere Cultural Center in Tallinn.
Open gallery
38 photos
News

A Stalinist-era mural on the ceiling of the theater at Tallinn's Mere Cultural Center has been covered up and a hammer and sickle emblem taken down as efforts to remove Soviet symbols in Estonia's public spaces continue.

The mural, which glorifies the Soviet military, is now preserved and hidden under a white cover.

The hammer and sickle emblem, which previously hung above the stage, will go on display later this year in an exhibition space at the venue.

The work has been carried out over the last two weeks, Mere Cultural Center Director Kert Talistu told Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" evening news show.

"The five-pointed stars on the first balcony were covered with rosettes, and in the same way the entire stage apron was covered with rosettes. The symbolism depicting the hammer and sickle was removed from the stage apron, and the stage apron has now also been restored. And the ceiling mural has for now been covered with a white stretch ceiling," Talistu said.

One of the conditions set by the Heritage Board was that the mural would be fully preserved in good condition. Talistu said different visuals can now be projected onto the area.

"We now have these innovative technical possibilities, and this certainly gives us added value," said the director of the cultural centre.

Talistu said history will not be thrown into the trash: "A museum room will be created at the Mere Cultural Centre, where the hammer and sickle removed from above the stage will be displayed."

Estonia has been removing Soviet era memorials and graves from public space following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Last year, the Soviet emblem was removed from the Mere Cultural Center, which was previously known as the Russian Cultural Center.

Estonia was occupied by the Soviet Union for almost 50 years between 1940 and 1991.

The Soviet emblem during removal work at the Russian Cultural Center in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:31

Hungary's OTP Bank to buy Luminor Updated

14:15

Rising insolvencies could threaten Estonia's internal security, agency says

13:38

ERR in the US: Spain fans travel far and wide to see World Cup victory

13:00

Estonian expert: Larger Middle East war likely

12:19

Gallery: European RC car racing champions crowned in Estonia

11:51

Tartu's open-air market set to shrink as vendors and shoppers dwindle

11:18

EIS leads 55% rise in state spending on private PR firms

10:45

Foreign Ministry's Ukraine bureau chief: Ukraine's soldiers can't afford to be shaken by political upheaval

10:26

Tallinn Film City studio complex construction to begin this winter

10:04

Discarded e-cigarettes in battery bins still easily accessible to children

be prepared!

Most Read articles

14:31

Hungary's OTP Bank to buy Luminor Updated

18.07

Russia bans all commercial freight transport by Estonia-registered trucks

20.07

Minister: Closure of Estonia's border with Russia depends on threat assessment

20.07

Ospreys return to Western Estonia as rivers recover

09:25

Stalin-era ceiling mural covered up at Tallinn cultural center

20.07

More foreign and complex cases drive Tallinn push to revamp vital statistics funding

20.07

Tallinn takes movies outdoors with summer screenings across the city

19.07

Four treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after visiting Tallinn spa

20.07

Justice ministry cracks down on minors' access to tobacco products

19.07

Tallinn deputy mayor suggests Old Town property sell-offs amid vacancies

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo