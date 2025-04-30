X!

Soviet emblem removed from Tallinn's Russian Cultural Center

News
The emblem during removal work.
The emblem during removal work. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

A 2.5-tonne concrete Soviet emblem has been removed from the roof of the Russian Cultural Center in Tallinn, the latest prominent symbol of the USSR's occupation of Estonia to be removed from public space.

Work to take down the structure – depicting a five-pointed star, anchor, and flags – from the pediment started last week on April 21. It will now be stored at Tallinn City Museum.

Talinn's governing coalition agreed to remove occupation symbols from city-owned properties after it took office in April 2024. This follows a national decision made by the government after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

A press release from the council said a technical inspection also found the emblem does not meet current safety requirements and could pose a risk to public safety.

The Russian Cultural Center at Mere puiestee 5 was built in 1954 and was designated as an architectural monument in 1997 by the Ministry of Culture. It came under the city's management in 2001.

Estonia was twice occupied by the Soviet Union from 1940-1941 and 1945-1991.

The Soviet emblem during removal work at the Russian Cultural Center in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

--

Editor: Helen Wright

