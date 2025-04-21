Soviet emblem to be removed from Tallinn's Russian Cultural Center

Work to take down a Soviet decorative emblem from the façade of the Russian Cultural Center in Tallinn will begin on Monday (April 21).

The coalition agreed to remove occupation symbols from city-owned properties after it took office in April 2024. This follows a national decision made by the government after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The 2.5-tonne concrete emblem depicts a five-pointed star, anchor, and flags. It is located at the top of the Russian Cultural Center's pediment at Mere puiestee 5 in Kesklinn.

A press release from the council said the decision to remove the structure was supported by a structural safety assessment.

A technical inspection found the emblem does not meet current safety requirements and could pose a risk to public safety, the statement said.

Based on the findings, the National Heritage Board has granted permission for its removal.

The work will take place between April 21-25, depending on weather and technical conditions. The centre's daily operations will continue as usual.

After removal, the emblem will be stored by the Tallinn City Museum.

The Russian Cultural Center was built in 1954 and was designated as an architectural monument in 1997 by the Ministry of Culture. It came under the city's management in 2001.

Estonia was twice occupied by the Soviet Union from 1940-1941 and 1945-1991.

The Soviet emblem on the Russian Cultural Center in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

