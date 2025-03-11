X!

Tallinn to remove Soviet symbols from Nõmme District Government building

News
Soviet symbols to be removed from Nõmme District Goverment building.
Soviet symbols to be removed from Nõmme District Goverment building. Source: City of Tallinn.
News

The City of Tallinn Property Department is set to remove the Soviet symbols from the façade of the Nõmme District Government building, which was constructed in the 1950s.

According to Tallinn Deputy Mayor Viljar Jaamu, the city government committed in last year's coalition agreement to remove occupation-era symbols from city-owned buildings.

"Tallinn is a European capital that reflects Estonian values, and our public space should also reflect that – we do not want to see foreign regime symbols in our urban environment," said Jammu. "There are currently two city-owned buildings that still feature Soviet symbols: the Nõmme District Government building at Valdeku 13 and the Russian Cultural Center at Mere puiestee 5. Discussions are still ongoing regarding options for removing the symbols from the latter."

The building, which is situated at Valdeku tänav 13 was initially completed in 1951 and used as a school. It underwent extensive renovation work in 2016, and since the fall of 2017 it has housed the Nõmme District Government and Nõmme Leisure Center.

As the building was identified during an architectural heritage survey as a valuable example of Soviet-era architecture, the decorative elements on the façade were initially preserved during the renovations.

 Nõmme District Elder Karmo Kuri emphasized that occupation-era symbols are not appropriate on a district government building. "It is important that future generations understand the impact of occupation. The location of the Valdeku 13 building is also symbolic – it is no coincidence that during the Soviet era, a Russian-language school was built next to a church and woodwork classes took place inside the church building," he added.

The decorative elements on the façade of the building will be removed in accordance with an action plan approved by the Heritage Protection Board.

According to the board's assessment, the symbols considered to represent Soviet occupation include the October Youth and Pioneer flags and the red star on the main façade pediment, as well as red stars at the ends of the building's courtyard-facing wings.

The pediment element will be removed entirely, while only the red stars will be removed from the courtyard side.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

Write with us!

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:57

Reform and Eesti 200 could draw up completely new coalition agreement

19:53

Estonian Defense Forces and Rescue Board receive new armored vehicles

19:47

Iranian model maker Ebrahim Bakhshayeshi opens new exhibition in Tartu

19:35

Tallinn to regulate use of rental e-scooters, mopeds and bicycles

19:21

Finance minister: Sustainability reporting deadlines postponed by two years

18:53

Tallinn to remove Soviet symbols from Nõmme District Government building

18:43

State institution chiefs: Budget cut proposals awaiting political decisions

18:21

In €90,000 project, Estonia's Green Tiger to host dreaming workshops this May

17:54

Kristen Michal: There is too much bureaucracy in Estonia

17:37

Warm weather in Estonia lures first butterflies out earlier than usual

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

10.03

Two-party Reform-Eesti 200 government to eliminate corporate income tax Updated

10.03

Chairman: The Social Democrats have been thrown out of the government Updated

12:32

Tallinn fines Ridango over public transport e-system failures

10.03

Estonian court finds man guilty of justifying an international crime

10.03

Estonian Olympian Saskia Alusalu to give free skating lessons in Tallinn

10:24

Eesti 200 head on government overhaul: Some agencies need to be closed

09:57

President Karis formally dismisses SDE ministers from office

14:06

Explainer: Estonia's government reshuffle

COLLABORATIVE EUROPEAN NEWS PORTAL STARTS

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo