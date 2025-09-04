Tallinn heritage officials to block demolition of historic Burman Villa

Tallinn Urban Planning Department's Heritage Protection Unit is blocking plans to tear down a historic villa in Mustamäe as efforts ramp up to protect it.

The 1923 Jugendstil villa at Sinika Farm, designed by prominent Estonian architect Karl Burman for vegetable grower Otto Kammal, is the last surviving historic landmark of Kadaka village, which was absorbed as Tallinn expanded.

Previously owned by the City of Tallinn transport company AS Tallinna Linnatransport (TLT), the building sold this spring for nearly €500,000 after the city couldn't figure out a use for it. Restoration estimates run around €1.5 million.

"We've offered it for rent, and we have also discussed it with [city] departments," said TLT chief Kaido Padar, noting that past proposals included converting it into a youth center. "But in the end, it all comes down to money."

The villa's new owner, Pepper Invest, could not be reached for comment. Business records list Hans Alter, who also runs security company GSM Valve OÜ, as the beneficiary.

The company's demolition plans have sparked public opposition and a petition to protect the building, marking the second major public effort to save the villa.

"In the 1980s, when the kolkhoz office moved out and people were living in apartments here, the building was emptied, and the then-executive committee ordered it demolished," recalled architectural photographer Risto Vähi. "It caused an uproar, and people demanded the house be preserved."

Estonian national architecture

Now located in a noisy, transformed area suitable only for commercial use, the villa — later also used as a clubhouse — still retains much of its original structure and interiors, including historic masonry heaters, stucco ceilings and a ceiling medallion.

Architectural historial Carl-Dag Lige called the Burman Villa the unique work of one of Estonia's top architects.

"As a whole, it's an authentic example of Estonian national architecture at its emergence," he said.

According to Carolin Pihlap, head of Tallinn's Heritage Protection Unit, the city has always maintained that this valuable building should be preserved. She noted the previous owner was aware of this and could have included a preservation requirement in the sales contract — but didn't.

"The demolition permit application has been submitted to the city and is currently under review," Pihlap confirmed. "An official response has not yet been issued, but I can say [the department unit] cannot approve it."

The National Heritage Board confirmed that preparations are underway to place the villa under six months of temporary protection.

