Estonian volunteer fighter reported missing in Ukraine

A 31-year-old Estonian volunteer soldier fighting in Ukraine has been reported missing in action, Postimees wrote .

Postimees reported that a male Estonian volunteer from the 4th Battalion of the Ukrainian Foreign Legion, a training unit, went missing in action in late March. The circumstances of his disappearance are unknown, according to the Ukrainian armed forces.

Since he went missing in combat, it is assumed the volunteer had completed his training and joined a Foreign Legion unit on the front, and Postimees added that his only prior military experience was as a conscript in the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF).

Three Estonian volunteer soldiers have died fighting for Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022, while over 60,000 fighters defending the country have been declared missing since then.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!