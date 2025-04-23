Estonian experts not expecting major breakthrough from Ukraine London talks

Estonian experts are not anticipating any groundbreaking peace from the Ukraine talks set to take place in London today, and do not believe that the meeting will yield serious solutions for ending the war, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Representatives from Ukraine, the U.K., U.S., and France are meeting in the British capital today to discuss possible steps to end the war. The main task for the Ukrainians is to push for an unconditional ceasefire.

International Center for Defense and Security (ICDS) director Kristi Raik said the U.S. and Europe being able to coordinate their positions with Ukraine and to come out with joint messages would be a positive thing.

At the same time, Raik said, Russia is trying to prevent this from happening at all costs.

She said: "Putin did hint that he might be ready to negotiate with Ukraine. I interpret this as an attempt to keep the process going with the U.S. and to create the impression that Russia is also acting towards peace."

Kristi Raik. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Security expert Rainer Saks argued that a ceasefire could actually be beneficial for both sides.

"A ceasefire is needed for Ukraine as continuing the war without a clear perspective is bad, while for Russia this is about improving its international standing and trying to get rid of sanctions. They also don't have any realistic prospect of victory in this war," Saks said.

Raik said that nonetheless, peace is not to be expected any time soon.

"In any case, I don't see any quick progress towards peace or even a ceasefire, so in that sense the strategic picture will not change significantly, even though there seems to be a lot of events and activity surrounding it at the moment," she continued.

Since the U.S. has already made concessions to Russia, more are being expected, Raik noted, not helped by the alleged leaks about the Trump administration's plan to recognize Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, as part of the Russian Federation.

Saks believes the Americans might have discussed this, for the sake of finding peace, but said he doubts any de jure recognition will be coming.

Rainer Saks Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"It might only be considered if the Ukrainian army were incapable of fighting, and even then that would be a major shame for the U.S.," the expert said.

There is also the possibility that Donald Trump, given his focus on other parts of the world such as China, might at some point grow weary of any drawn-out peace process.

Diplomats and defense chiefs from Britain, the U.S., and many European nations will join those from Ukraine to meet in London today, Wednesday, to discuss a potential peace deal between Moscow and Kyiv.

This follows the recent talks in Paris, and has a focus on ceasefire conditions and long-term peace. Other countries' experts and leaders, including those from Wednesday's meeting's host nation, have downplayed expectations of any breakthrough at this point.

Commenting on Tuesday on the prospects of peace, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it was Russia who is keeping the war going, noting: "Now, after Easter, the whole world sees the real issues – the true reason why the fighting continues. Russia is the source of the war. A real order for a ceasefire must come from Moscow to the Russian army, and if there is no such strict Russian order for silence, then there is no silence."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!